When you think of Viking movies, you probably think super-violent, ultra-masculine, and massive... not necessarily heavy metal and poop, but that's why we have Severed Ways: The Norse Discovery of America. This low-budget indie period piece is not a Viking movie in the traditional sense at all, even though it does bare some of the true hallmarks of the subgenre. Severed Ways has the uber-jacked warriors that you come to expect, moments of violence, and sweeping shots of beautiful landscapes, but it is also a very different kind of Viking movie. This is a quiet, contemplative, cheap, and, in many ways, sometimes a completely ridiculous movie. More often than anything, Severed Ways acts as the complete antithesis to everything that you've ever known about Viking movies.

Severed Ways: The Norse Discovery of America is a 2007 historical adventure drama Viking fever dream. The film was directed by director Tony Stone, a filmmaker who has largely worked in the independent stratosphere but has since gone on to work on more mainstream projects. This venture would find Stone at what might be, fittingly, his most primal state. The film follows two Norse Vikings who venture to North America in the year 1007, where they battle the country's brutal natural conditions, the natives and newcomers to the land, as well as each other. That being said, these battles are not grandiose, epic, bombastic wars. These battles are often quiet, introspective, and contemplative ones that leave the viewer plenty of room to fill in the voids of story beats with their own ideas. Ultimately, Severed Ways is full of these moments, chalking up to an overlong, messy, charmingly ambitious movie.

RELATED: How Much of 'Vikings: Valhalla' is True?

'Severed Ways' Is 2007's Low-Budget Shot at Werner Herzog

Image via Magnet

It makes sense once you find out that director Tony Stone has experience working on music videos, like R.E.M.'s video for "It Happened Today" because there are loads of moments where Severed Ways just feels like one big music video. Not a fast-paced and exciting music video, but more of a slow-moving flavor. The film starts with a bunch of overwhelming, close-up shaky cam that will absolutely test your patience, but as soon as the Vikings accept their new home, the shots smooth out and widen. It's in these moments that Stone really finds what he'll be digging into for the rest of the film. From here on, Stone lets the camera linger on its subjects for very... very generous periods of time.

Sometimes, these long shots are truly fascinating to focus on. There are a lot of moments throughout Severed Ways that feel like callbacks to some of Werner Herzog's greatest works - movies like Aguirre: The Wrath of God and Fitzcarraldo. Like those movies, there's an almost documentary-like approach to the way that everything is filmed in this movie. It's all captured in the most patient and beautiful way possible, as if Stone was truly filming everything that the two lead Vikings got up to in their many different adventures, then planned on trimming the fat later. Sometimes this is great, sometimes this is actually to the movie's detriment, leading Severed Ways to feel like it isn't even scripted a majority of the time.

By the way, going without a script isn't always a bad thing! Sometimes, that can mean that a movie's story feels totally authentic and unformulated. In that case, that would be fantastic. Severed Ways, on the other hand, feels kind of like Stone and his crew just walked out into the woods with some pretty convincing costumes and filmed everything that they could come up with. That might be okay with a YouTube video, but it can drag pretty generously with a feature film. It should be said that everything is given such a tremendous amount of room to breathe that the authenticity of the scenes ends up ringing through to the degree that you feel like you're actually there with these characters. That being said, there are times when you're left to just stare at shots of the woods while moody music plays in the background. In more ways than one, this movie really does its best to try your patience. If you're in the right mood for a slow-burn historical film, then this might not be a problem. If you continue to have a hard time with it though, the movie never really ends up picking up... so good luck.

'Severed Ways' Almost Feels Too Amateur

Image via Magnet

Severed Ways' low budget is both a major con and a huge pro for its success. There are times when the movie as a whole just feels like some kids ran out into the woods to try and make a serious Viking movie, but their 14-year-old knowledge and access to resources get in the way. That's where Stone deserves some real cred. Some way, somehow, Stone got his hands on some pretty nice Viking costumes, and some convincing weapon props, found a bunch of gorgeous locations, and has his actors speak in the languages that they should be. Okay, but there's also the fact that the movie just is actually cheap. There are times when the movie kind of distractingly looks like it was shot on some consumer-grade home video camera, edited on Windows Movie Maker, and uploaded to YouTube. It's pretty rough at times, and might have worked a bit better had the movie not been so serious.

'Severed Ways' Heavy Metal Score Doesn't Work

Image via Magnet

There are moments where Severed Ways allows itself to cut up a little bit and get somewhat goofy. For one, the (mostly) heavy metal soundtrack makes for a super fun watching experience. The marriage of iconic Viking imagery with ultra-heavy guitars, booming double bass pedals, and moody synths, would have been perfect for a movie that allowed itself to be goofy one hundred percent of the time, as opposed to only here and there. There's even a really long intro to one of the film's chapters where one of the Vikings is headbanging to metal for what feels like forever in an attempt at a "joke". It's funny for a moment, but goes on way, way too long, and loses what even made it special in the first place. Before you know it, you're looking at your watch, hoping that the next scene will come and put you out of your misery ASAP. For what it's worth though, the music itself is pretty good... the scenes that these tracks inhabit just often misuse them.

'Severed Ways' Most Infamous Scene Looks Too Real

Image via Magnet

Speaking of being misused, we have to talk about Severed Ways' most infamous scene. Oh yeah, that's right - we're talking about poop. Very close to the beginning of the movie, we see these Vikings getting to know the lay of the land, walking around a lot, and putting together shelter. Somewhere in this montage, one of these warriors decides to drop his pants and literally lay one down right in the middle of the woods. Not to be too gross, but this thing was huge, and the guy only wiped once! Not only that, it looked as real as anything you've ever seen. This isn't some Avatar: The Way of Water VFX trickery, it seems as though this was the real deal! None of this is being brought to you to gross you out or get crass, take this as a warning if you're going to watch Severed Ways! If you know anything about this movie, it's likely that you know about this, but nothing can genuinely poop-prep you enough.

Severed Ways is a highly ambitious movie that clearly has a lot of ideas that would make for several great Viking movies, but because of its lack of resources, it never gets the chance to do much with them. There is a sort of "A for effort" feel to this movie, but making excuses for a piece of art can only take it so far. If you're in the right mind for a slow-burn visual poem bursting at the seams with the desperation to make a movie, then Severed Ways: The Norse Discovery of America is the movie for you - just watch and brace yourself for that scene.