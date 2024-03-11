The Big Picture Dive deep into the legacy of the Indigo Girls with a new documentary offering an inside look at their journey.

Explore the early days of the iconic duo and how they navigated being queer women in the '90s music scene.

Catch a one-night engagement in theaters on April 10 or wait for the digital release on May 7 to watch at home.

Get a little “Closer to Fine” at the start of a fresh work week as Oscilloscope Laboratories has released the trailer for Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All, a documentary centered on the titular legendary singer-songwriter duo. Told through their eyes, combining interviews with plenty of footage taken by co-founder, Amy Ray, the movie essentially serves as an all-access backstage pass behind the legacy of one of the first “out” bands to rise to prominence in the ‘90s. The trailer reveals the early days of friendship that would launch the artists into the globally recognized performers they would become and what it meant to be queer women during a time when being open about one’s sexuality was an almost certain nail in the coffin of success.

Sure, the trailer shares images of Ray and fellow Indigo Girl, Emily Saliers during their younger years as budding high school musicians, but the documentary also promises to dive far beyond the surface level of fame and fortune and strike a completely different chord. Just as they always have, the Indigo Girls are using this new platform to shed light on a time when being yourself wasn’t expected and was instead looked at as career suicide. Enthused to talk about how they survived such a difficult time for members of the LGBTQ+ community, no stone goes unturned in the latest project to come from Alexandria Bombach (On Her Shoulders).

The title recently celebrated its grand debut at the Sundance Film Festival, where Collider’s Ross Bonaime hit it with a B+ stamp of approval writing, “Even without an existing interest in the Indigo Girls, Bombach makes the audience appreciate what makes this band so great. Not only do we hear the growth of the band over decades, but Amy and Emily are genuinely fun to be around, cracking jokes, poking fun at each other, and laughing about their pasts.”

How To Watch ‘Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All’

Here’s the kind of bad news. Unless you were in attendance at the project’s Sundance debut or heading to the Tribeca Film Festival later this year, your chances of seeing it on the big screen all come down to one night only. The documentary will celebrate a one-night engagement in theaters across the country on April 10 with a special showing and live performance in Atlanta Georgia on March 29. However, the history of the Indigo Girls will still be available for at-home viewing with a digital release set for May 7.

Check out the trailer for Indigo Girls: It’s Only Life After All below.