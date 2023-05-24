Indira Varma is the latest star to join the cast of the upcoming season of Doctor Who. The British actor, who is no stranger to sci-fi and fantasy, will be playing the mysterious Duchess, one of a number of major guest stars appearing in mysterious roles alongside the Fifteenth Doctor.

The BBC reports that Varma, who previously starred as Suzie on the first season of the Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood in 2006, will be making a second trip to the Whoniverse. She will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the new season of Who, which will debut after a trio of specials starring David Tennant's Doctor later this year. Says Varma, "I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T. Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

Who Is Indira Varma?

Varma made her screen debut in Mira Nair's 1996 erotic historical drama Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. She subsequently appeared on the series Rome, Luther, and Human Target, and in Bride and Prejudice, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Basic Instinct 2. She is well-known among sci-fi and fantasy fans after a number of prominent genre roles, including Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, Piety Breakspear on Carnival Row, and Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi. She can currently be seen on Apple's climate change anthology series Extrapolations, and will appear in this summer's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One. She is set to voice the Bride of Frankenstein in the upcoming DC animated series Creature Commandos, and will also further pad the genre portion of her resume with a role as Empress Natalya in Max's upcoming prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood.

The new season of Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and on Disney+ internationally.