Everybody's favorite London-based show that keeps us on the edge of our seats about what unhinged thing will happen next has a lot of unlikable characters. A show that has a significant number of characters that can never catch a break, but are always making their fans angry with the horrible choices they continue to make. However, most of these characters are still loved by fans. Industry on Max gives us a view of what happens inside the high finance world of Pierpoint & Co's London banking office. Hint: It's drugs, sex, and an over-abundance of stress-filled situations.

Audiences love to watch Harper (Myha'la) manipulate and toy with those around her, while also loving the toxic work relationship she has with Eric (Ken Leung) unfolding throughout the seasons. These characters are constantly making the wrong choices, doing something harmful both on the job or in their personal lives, or using those around them to get ahead, no matter who they hurt in the process. This is what makes them human in the investment banking world, but also makes them characters viewers want to continue to see at their worst, because it brings the drama we love.

10 Robert Spearing

Played by Harry Lawtey

Image via HBO

Robert is the "Bad Luck King" of Industry. If you're having a bad day, just know that Robert from Industry is having a worse one. He came into Pierpoint with the rest of the graduates in season 1 and is one of the few still employed by them-- for now, at least. Because of his constant bad choices in women and his clueless bad choices in navigating life, he struggles to find many happy moments in his life. While audiences mostly feel bad for Robert, they also see that he puts himself into these predicaments that ultimately end terribly for him.

Robert goes through so much by just being in the vicinity of people who will put him in difficult situations. Like, kissing a minor after showing up at her deceased mother's house-- whom he had been sleeping with before she passed away. Because he comes from the working class, Robert always seemed to be trying to keep his head above water. He is just a poor example of doing it. Robert should start making better choices in his work life, personal life, and especially his dating life.

9 Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Played by Marisa Abela

Image via BBC/HBO

Yasmin has been with Pierpoint since the beginning of the series and is one of the two left standing from the first class. She is eager to prove she belongs at Pierpoint even though her father's scandals are looming over her personal and work life. She mentions how she can speak 6 languages often. Yasmin is consistent with her efforts to be a notable member of the Pierpoint team, but she isn't very good at her job. Because of that reason, Yasmin makes a mountain of mistakes while working on the floor and isn't taken as seriously as the other team members.

Sometimes, she is not the most likable character and can be seen as manipulative in her own right. Yasmin's ability to be clueless about when she's being used or when she's making the wrong business decision makes her one of the worst characters. It frustrates audiences to see her continue to fall short even when they want to root for her because of the situations her father has put her in.

8 Kenny Kilbane

Played by Conor MacNeill

Image via HBO

Kenny was Yasmin's direct manager before he left Pierpoint. Kenny used his place of power to form many prejudices against Yasmin and that made him even more unlikable. Nobody likes a person who tries to belittle and demean a woman in the workplace. Especially when some of those problems, like her father's fraud, have nothing to do with her.

He was tough to work beside, and now that he is no longer at Pierpoint, he's still making it known that he isn't completely out of the game because of Pierpoint's antics. Kenny proved himself to be an unlikable character week after week. He took Yasmin to inappropriate places for a subordinate to go with their manager and made her feel uncomfortable when she didn't want to participate. He even tried to take back his actions with apologies and favors. He had some redeemable moments, but overall, he had more bad qualities than good ones.

7 Sweetpea Golightly

Played by Miriam Petche

Image via HBO

Though she hasn't been in the spotlight long, Sweetpea is moving with the same ferocity as the rest of the characters and should not be underestimated. She can also make some big trading calls and go back and forth like others do when they're in a high situation. But she similarly falters, like Yasmin, when trying to make the right call. Not one to let the others walk all over her, Sweetpea always had a quick comeback to anything spewed her way.

Sweetpea works hard on the banking floor, but she can also get caught up in the drama with her coworkers, like sleeping around with Rishi (Sagar Radia). She only barely has a presence that makes viewers want to see her stick around. But after making the wrong calls and putting herself in a position to lose her job, Sweetpea isn't helping herself make any more fans in that regard. She's messing up business for her whole team and she doesn't even realize it.

6 Daria Greenock

Played by Freya Mavor

Image via BBC/HBO

Daria is one that can stand on her own and likes to put Harper in her place at any given time. When she was still a part of Pierpoint, Daria made it known that she was the VP and that Harper was never going to be able to one up her in any sales with clients. Daira made ruthless remarks but moved more in silence than any other character in Industry. While she has moved away from Pierpoint, she proved her importance as a VP when she was a part of Pierpoint.

But just like any other character, she was not perfect and did many sly things behind her peers' backs while on the job. And because she had a little rivalry going on with Harper, she often made Harper's work harder or threw her under the bus on more than one occasion. Also, even though she is no longer at Pierpoint, she is still causing chaos for those she used to work alongside. The unexpected appearance in season 3 of Industry makes viewers realize how much Daria can still be tied to Pierpoint.

5 Eric Tao

Played by Ken Leung

Image via HBO

Eric is everybody's favorite boss to dislike. While viewers love to watch him and his protégé, Harper, scheme together or go head-to-head in the banking ring, they also think some of these tactics can be harmful to the people around them. While no character on this show is without flaw, Eric has a unique flaw because of his position as a managing director at Pierpoint. After losing Harper, he had to do even more to try to find someone who could be under his wing.

He's an aggressive, calm-faced, high-strung man who makes sure that the people at his desk are in check at all times. Even if their jobs are being threatened, Eric never holds back on his demands. But while he may be good at his job, he is terrible at the relationships he holds at work and home. He doesn't always know how to handle his emotions and that creates problems for him in all areas of his life.

4 Harper Stern

Played by Myha'la

Image via HBO

Harper is heavily flawed. After her most recent episodes, audiences saw Harper do some sinister things to some of her closest friends and allies. She may be the lead of the show, but one thing about Harper is that she isn't afraid of being the worst person. Harper came in and quickly took the top spot as Eric's protégé, but she quickly learned the ropes and how to manipulate them to her liking. She never graduated from college, but she sure knows how to work up the ladder and prove why she belongs there.

Harper is constantly putting Pierpoint on the brink of scandal and loses her position at the investment banking company because of her overzealous need to invest in insider trading. Harper is obviously unlikable and everyone can agree that she is the worst. She has done some of the most unforgivable things throughout the three seasons, but that's what makes the audience come back for more. Despite her being the worst, she's also probably everybody's favorite character.

3 Henry Muck

Played by Kit Harington

Image via HBO

Though Henry has only made an appearance in season 3 of Industry, he deserves a spot on the worst characters list. Henry is the CEO of Lumi, a company that has been the main client of season 3 for Pierpoint. Henry portrays himself as a happy-go-lucky and likable character in the first instances of his arrival on the screen. But Henry has a dark side to him, and he can also get into the dirty arena of investment banking with the rest of them.

Henry is a character who is more energetic and carefree than any other character Harrington has played in recent years. But the darker sides come out in salacious ways, such as his little rendezvous with Yasmin. Or, when he was making a business move that could screw everybody over and leave Robert in a tough situation, he didn't even realize he was getting into it.

2 Charles Hanani

Played by Adam Levy

Image by HBO

Charles Hanani has always been painted as a character who has neglected his daughter and only cares about how something would benefit him. In recent episodes we really got to see hs relationship with Yasmin up close. The yacht scenes were made uncomfortable and disheartening to watch. Yasmin has seen her father in situations she never should have seen, but he is somebody with an arrogance that cannot be touched.

Audiences have watched throughout the season, seeing Yasmin evading the paparazzi and struggling at work because of the burden of her father, who did something drastic while they were on a yacht in the middle of the ocean. Charles showed no ounce of remorse when confronted by Yasmin about his misdeeds, but continued to berate and belitte her instead. He's just not a very good man.

1 Rishi Ramdani

(Plsyed by Sagar Radia)

Image via HBO

Rishi is the most flawed character, by far, and it's not just because he's reckless about his job. After watching his solo episode, "White Mischief", Rishi proved everybody's assumptions about him right. He is a serial gambler, and he takes risks without a clue where the outcome will take him. He has on many occasions put Pierpoint and his job at risk by gambling on a trade that he made a split decision to take part in.

After getting into personal debts because of his gambling, he still took a risk that could have cost him his job and his family. We all saw the scene of Rishi tipping an OnlyFans account while holding his baby. It doesn't get more scummy than that. He is definitely a charter that audiences can expect to get outbursts from or to see in a yelling match with someone else on the floor. However, he has been at Pierpoint for longer than most, and they're keeping him and all his lucky ways around for a reason.

