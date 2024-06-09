The Big Picture Marisa Abela shines in the role of Yasmin on Industry, a complex character in the finance drama series Industry.

Yasmin struggles to find herself in a male-dominated office, facing challenges like misogyny and privilege.

Abela brings depth to Yasmin's character, showing a mix of confidence and insecurity in power dynamics.

There’s not a lot to love about Back to Black, the Amy Winehouse biopic by Sam Taylor-Johnson that hit theaters in May. Largely panned by critics, one aspect of the film that earned the most praise was Marisa Abela’s performance as the iconic singer-songwriter. Her transformative performance as Winehouse is made all the more impressive when compared to her other most notable role in the HBO finance drama series Industry. Created by two former investment bankers, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry follows four young college graduates – Harper (Myha'la), Robert (Harry Lawtey), Gus (David Jonsson), and Yasmin (Abela) – vying for a permanent position at London-based investment banking firm Pierpoint & Co.

Abela's character, Yasmin Kara-Hanani, couldn't be more different from Winehouse. A young Lebanese-British publishing heiress, Yasmin comes from money, speaks multiple languages, and, thanks to her father, has connections that most of her peers don't. Raised with privilege, Yasmin is always trying to prove herself, but runs into unexpected roadblocks when she's subjected to misogyny and sexual harassment at work. Abela brings the complexities of this character to life as Yasmin struggles to find herself, working her way up the ladder at Pierpoint while dealing with deep-seated insecurities.

Marisa Abela Plays a Much Different Role in 'Industry'

Beautiful, smart, and ambitious, Yasmin struggles to adapt to the male-dominated office culture at Pierpoint in Season 1. Going into Pierpoint, she does everything possible to fit in and appease her colleagues, but her line manager Kenny (Conor MacNeill) won’t give her the time of day. In theory, Yasmin's background should give her a leg up compared to her peers, but her naiveté and obvious thirst for power sometimes make it difficult for others to take her seriously, especially those who come from humbler beginnings, like Kenny. Yasmin doesn’t hesitate to take advantage of her family’s connections, but balks when she’s reminded of her privilege. Her wealthy background often does work to her advantage, however, when interacting with uber-wealthy clients who are accustomed to a certain lifestyle that she's been intimately familiar with her whole life.

In her performance as Yasmin, Abela brings depth to a character who clearly does not know who she is yet, but tries to convince herself, and others, that she does. Despite her privilege, being a woman in the industry still leaves her vulnerable to misogyny from the men around her, and she’s often forced to compromise her morals and comfort in order to protect her own self-interest. Abela makes this character feel so real you’ll get major second-hand embarrassment watching Yasmin stumble through social situations, especially in Season 1 when she tries to prove she can hang with the guys at the office. In sensitive situations, she always seems to say the wrong thing, but does so with a baffling degree of misplaced confidence.

Abela's chemistry with both Myha'la and Harry Lawtey makes for some of the most compelling dynamics in Industry, especially as an unspoken love triangle forms between Yasmin, Harper, and Robert. Dissatisfied with her long-term boyfriend, Yasmin starts a fling with Robert that's mostly a toxic power trip. She has Robert eating out of the palm of her hand, and though he seems to want something more, she's patently uninterested. At the same time, Robert clearly has a connection with Harper, whose relationship with Yasmin is hard to pin down, but best described as frenemies, causing tension between the three of them.

Yasmin Is Always Trying to Prove Herself on 'Industry'

Close

Abela does a fantastic job of peeling back all the layers of Yasmin’s character as the series progresses. Her confident facade masks a deep insecurity that some, like Harper, can see right through, while others, like Robert, are enticed by. Yasmin seizes every opportunity to exert power over others, and her cat-and-mouse relationship with Robert is a reflection of that. She finds power in her sexuality and pleasure in exerting that power over Robert, who has a preexisting inferiority complex that she takes full advantage of. This really comes through in the penultimate episode of Season 1, when the Yasmin/Harper/Robert love triangle comes to a head at Yasmin's party. Recognizing Robert’s connection with Harper is deeper than just sexual attraction, Yasmin subtly tries to stake her claim over him, not because she actually cares about him, but as a power play.

Yasmin’s dynamic with Venetia (Indy Lewis) is equally compelling going into Season 2. A Pierpoint recruit working under Yasmin, Venetia is in the exact same situation she was in Season 1, but instead of looking out for her, Yasmin approaches her with a sense of “I had to suffer, so you should too.” We see an uglier side of Yasmin in her interactions with Venetia, who has a much different attitude towards workplace harassment than Yasmin’s “grin and bear it” approach. In Season 2, Venetia tells Yasmin she was sexually assaulted by a client, only for Yasmin to minimize the situation and suggest it might even be beneficial for Venetia going forward. At no point does Yasmin extend any empathy towards her, despite her own experience with assault, leaving Venetia visibly disturbed by her reaction.

It's in these moments when the real Yasmin comes through that Abela's performance really shines. She brings a sense of realism to this character, whose desire for success leaves her impervious to the hardships of others. Of Industry's four core characters, Yasmin may very well be the least likable, but in a way that makes you want to pick her brain and figure out why exactly she acts the way she does.

If you want more of Marisa Abela after seeing Back to Black, or you're still looking to fill the Succession-sized hole in your heart, Industry is the way to go. And with Kit Harington and Sarah Goldberg joining the cast for Season 3, which drops on August 11, now is the perfect time to dive in to the cutthroat world of Pierpoint & Co.

