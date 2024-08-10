The Big Picture Harper faces the consequences of insider trading with Jesse while trying to maintain their client relationship, leading to her downfall.

Eric struggles to maintain relevancy at Pierpoint, eventually conspiring to leave with Harper, Rishi, and Danny as the company plans to consolidate their New York and London offices.

Yasmin navigates personal and professional turmoil, leading to a fallout with her father.

Max's juicy financial drama Industry returns for its third season on August 11, and it's been two years since we last caught up with the cutthroat world of Pierpoint & Co. Season 1 follows four young graduates – Harper Stern (Myha'la), Robert Spearing (Harry Lawtey), Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela), and Gus Sackey (David Jonsson) – vying for permanent positions at the fictional investment bank, with all except Gus making the cut on RIF day. Season 2 picks up as Pierpoint traders return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic. Harper has been delaying her return to the office and working remotely from a swanky hotel, where she strikes up a friendship with hedge fund manager Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), who massively profited from the pandemic. He becomes Harper's biggest client and their relationship is a focal point of the season, while Yasmin, Robert, and Gus are all struggling with their respective careers. Yasmin starts transitioning into private wealth management, Robert deals with a predatory client, and Gus is at an impasse, trying to determine his next steps career-wise.

Like Season 1, Season 2 deals heavily with inappropriate sexual relationships and substance abuse, and we also get some further insight into the personal and family lives of Harper, Yasmin, Robert, and Gus. Season 2 also spends more time with Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia), and introduces Danny Van Deventer (Alex Alomar Akpobome), an Executive Director from Pierpoint's New York City Offices. Sarah Goldberg and Kit Harington will be joining the cast for Season 3; Goldberg as Petra Koenig, a portfolio manager of FutureDawn, and Harington as Henry Muck, CEO of Lumi, a green tech energy company. Here's a rundown of Industry's jam-packed second season before the series returns this Sunday.

Harper Is Too Ambitious for Her Own Good in 'Industry' Season 2

Harper spends most of Season 2 trying to appease and maintain a relationship with Jesse Bloom, her most important and profitable client, but by the season finale, it becomes clear that he's been playing her all along. Jesse shorts his FastAide stock thanks to some inside info (aka insider trading) from Harper, by way of Gus, that the government's anti-competition inquiry into Amazon's purchase of FastAide is being pulled. While Jesse is doing a live interview on CNN, he texts Harper to buy as many Rican (FastAide's competitor) shares as possible. She agrees, and Jesse proceeds to laud the UK government's commitment to upholding anti-competition rules during his interview. Though Eric tries to warn her, Harper doesn't seem to grasp how much legal trouble she could get in for insider trading. To prevent her from potentially going to jail, Eric reports to HR that Harper forged her college degree, which gets her fired in the season finale.

We also get a more in-depth look at Harper's past and family life in Season 2. She's been trying to track down her estranged brother John (Adain Bradley) for months, and invites herself on Yasmin's work trip to Berlin in an attempt to find him. She does, and they spend the night out and do drugs together, breaking his six months of sobriety. After smoking meth, they discuss how the pressure their mom put on him when they were younger led to him running away from home, providing some context as to why exactly Harper is the way that she is. She tries to make amends with John and even suggests he come live with her in London, but he wants nothing to do with her and calls her a narcissist.

Eric Struggles to Stay Relevant in 'Industry' Season 2

Eric gets far more screen time in Season 2 than he did in Season 1, delving into his family life, his past working at Pierpoint in New York City, and his struggle to stay relevant in the Pierpoint hierarchy. He's far older than most of his colleagues, the lowest earner on the CPS desk, and his protégées – Harper and Danny – are surpassing him. Since he's been so loyal to Pierpoint, instead of getting fired, he's reassigned to a new, largely inconsequential position in a corner office – the Pierpoint equivalent of a nursing home.

When it's revealed that Pierpoint is planning to consolidate their London and New York sales teams, Eric conspires with Harper, Rishi, and Danny to jump ship for another company. They nearly land a deal with Shogun, one of Pierpoint's competitors, but it would require them to relocate to New York City, which neither Eric nor Harper are willing to do. Instead, they go behind Rishi and Danny's backs and attempt to cut a deal with their boss Bill Adler (Trevor White) via blackmail about Pierpoint's pattern of sweeping sexual assault complaints under the rug. They succeed, but Eric, knowing that Harper has engaged in insider trading with Jesse, protects her by getting her fired.

Robert Is Exploited by a Client in 'Industry' Season 2

Robert is put through the wringer throughout Industry Season 2. He's a few months sober at the start of the season, leaving him impotent when he attempts to hook up with Harper. Though he had ambiguous relationships with both Harper and Yasmin in Season 1, these mostly peter out in Season 2. Robert reaches out to Nicole Craig (Sarah Parish), an inactive Pierpoint client, and they bond over their humble beginnings during a client dinner. Nicole then makes sexual advances on him, which he reciprocates, and they develop an inappropriate sexual relationship, with Nicole exploiting her position of power and Robert's lack of experience at Pierpoint to keep him under her control.

When Daniel sends Robert and Venetia (Indy Lewis), a new recruit on the FX desk, on a mission to recruit an Oxford grad to Pierpoint, Robert starts drinking again after visiting his dad. He drunkenly tries to convince said grad to join and, thanks mostly to Venetia's softer, more professional approach, they succeed. Later, in an attempt to get client experience before RIF day, Venetia crashes Robert's dinner with Nicole, who has gotten bored with Robert and instead turns her attention to Venetia. Robert storms out but soon doubles back, remembering that Nicole also made inappropriate sexual advances on Harper, and leaves Venetia a concerned voicemail. He's too late, however, and Nicole sexually assaults Venetia, who, unlike Harper and Robert, actually reports it to management, and accuses Robert of knowing about Nicole's pattern of behavior and failing to protect her.

In the season finale, Robert agrees to buy coke for Yasmin, which gets him arrested the night before Rishi's wedding. The only person he can think to call is Nicole, who bails him out of jail. Robert tries to confront Nicole about her pattern of predatory behavior, but, after she threatens to kick him out of the car, she ultimately re-exerts her power over him.

In 'Industry' Season 2, Yasmin Looks for a New Position

In Season 2, Yasmin is dissatisfied with her role on the FX desk. When she loses one of her biggest clients, longtime family friend Maxim (Nicholas Bishop), she starts looking elsewhere after meeting Celeste Pacquet (Katrine De Candole), a private wealth manager at Pierpoint. Yasmin's father, Charles (Adam Levy), tries to rekindle their relationship, which she uses to her advantage, attempting to persuade him to transfer their assets to Pierpoint. Things get messy when he tells Yasmin that a good chunk of his money is being used to pay off the many women he had affairs with over the years, but assures her that they're still wealthy. Celeste mentors and flirts with Yasmin, and they eventually sleep together, with Celeste revealing that she's in an open marriage with her wife.

Kenny (Conor MacNeill) returns to the FX desk after attending rehab, and seeks to make amends with Yasmin after mistreating her while she was still a grad. Yasmin tries to mentor Venetia, but seethes with poorly concealed jealousy at Venetia's ability to advocate for herself and refusal to endure what she did as a grad. When Venetia later confides in her about her sexual assault, Yasmin questions whether it was really assault, brushes it off, and tells her it may actually work to her advantage. Kenny confronts Yasmin about her disturbing reaction to Venetia's assault, and she lashes out at him, reminding him of the sexual harassment he subjected her to while she was a grad.

In the season finale, Yasmin accuses her father of grooming their then-teenage nanny when Yasmin was a child and tells him she doesn't want to have a relationship with him anymore. He harshly reminds her that she's still financially dependent on him, tells her he was the one who got her a position at Pierpoint in the first place, cuts her off financially, and even changes the locks to her apartment. When Yasmin approaches Celeste about terminating their relationship with Charles because of his behavior, she doesn't seem to care and also cuts Yasmin loose, as she has no value to her outside of her father's money.

Gus Dabbles in Politics in 'Industry' Season 2

After failing to survive RIF in the Season 1 finale, Gus' career has stalled. His parents still think he's working at Pierpoint, when he's really been unemployed for over a year, claiming that he's "writing a book." When Harper starts working more closely with Jesse, she gets Gus a job tutoring his 19-year-old son Leo (Sonny Poon Tip), who's in the process of applying to Oxford. When Gus tags along to a Pierpoint retreat to help Leo write his application essay, he meets Tory MP Aurore Adekunle (Faith Alabi), who later hires him. Gus finds a new sense of purpose working in politics, connecting with a constituent who often shows up to Aurore's office. All the while, Gus has been sleeping with Leo and helping him repair his relationship with Jesse.

Leo isn't accepted into Oxford, but his honesty with Jesse helps them reconnect, and Jesse expresses his gratitude towards Gus for encouraging him to do so. Jesse gives Gus a huge bag of cash as payment for his help with Leo and tells him he could have earned even more if Leo had been accepted, so Gus pulls some strings with one of his former Oxford tutors to get him in. When Aurore finds out it was Gus who leaked the insider information about FastAide to Harper, who passed it to Bloom, she fires him, but since this leak worked to Jesse's advantage, he then hires Gus as his assistant. Unfortunately, neither Jonsson nor Duplass is set to return for Season 3, but the addition of Goldberg and Harington to the cast is sure to bring more drama and gripping performances to the upcoming season.

