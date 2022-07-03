HBO released the trailer for the second season of the finance drama Industry – which debuts Monday, August 1 on HBO. The hit series that gives an insider’s view into the blackbox of high finance will also be streaming on HBO Max. Audiences return to the pressure cooker environment of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office in the fast-paced new trailer.

With its moody synth score playing in the background, the eight-episode second season picks up following the young bankers trying to forge their identities amid the sex and drug fueled workplace environment. With the market is ripping and the graduates no longer able to hide behind their status, the trading floor of the prestigious Pierpoint & Co. is tenser than ever with its bank to work mandate in fruition. With the cutthroat world of finance more charged up than ever, new U.S. management will be gasoline on the flames for every employee.

First time co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay are returning as showrunners for Season 2. With Season 1 following a group of graduates vying for permanent positions, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) returns to Season 2 with a full-time gig as a junior banker. With the impact of the pandemic isolation weighing on her, Harper sets her eyes on a major potential player played by series newcomer Jay Duplass (Search Party, Transparent) as hedge-fund billionaire Jesse Bloom. Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) will also be returning for the second season, but viewers will also see some more new faces in the London office. Alex Alomar Akpobome is joining the series as a Daniel Van Devente, an addition from New York who will shake things up at Pierpont.

Also returning in Season 2 are Ken Leung, David Jonsson, Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter and Caoilfhionni Dunne. In addition to co-creating Industry, Down and Kay also wrote the script and executive produced along with Jami O’Brien. The Bad Wolf Production is also executive produced by Jane Tranter, David P. Davis and Ryan Rasmussen for HBO and BBC as well as by Ben Irving for BBC. Edo Ferretti is also a producer. Additional writers for Season 2 of Industry include Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton and Charly Evon Simpson. The directors are Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi.

Season 2 of Industry premiers 9-10 p.m. ET/PT Monday, August 1 on HBO. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below: