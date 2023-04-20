Cameras are ready to roll on the third season of Industry, an HBO drama about an ambitious young graduate who looks to make a name for herself at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in England. The show features Marisa Abela in the lead role of Yasmin, who comes from a wealthy background and will soon realize that advancing in her career wouldn't be as easy as she originally thought. She will be joined once again by Mark Dexter, who is in charge of reprising his role as Hilary Wyndham, the managing director of FX at the bank. This time around, the cast will be joined by a very familiar face.

Kit Harington will officially join the cast of Industry for its third season, which will continue to explore what actually happens behind the doors of a prestigious bank, including new insight on the deals, investments and culture that thrive inside of it. The Eternals actor will play Henry Muck, the leader of a company that plans to create technology able to be powered by renewable energy. The potential Muck's company has to change the world of the television show is still a mystery to the characters, who are about to meet a figure capable of changing the power dynamics in the business.

HBO is no stranger to working with Harington, as the actor played a main role in one of their biggest productions of all time, Game of Thrones. As the controversial son of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Jon Snow's role in the story was unclear, given how the protagonism was more focused on his siblings, who were meant to rule over Westeros at some point or another. After the shocking events that would shape the War for the Iron Throne, Snow was right at the center of the conflict due to his personal connection to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

What's Next for Marisa Abela?

After leading two seasons of Industry as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Marisa Abela decided to take on a very different kind of project, as the actress joined the cast of Greta Gerwig's next movie, Barbie. Led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the new adventure is set to give a new spin to the world of the classic doll, bringing her to our world in a story full of music, color and humor. Abela's role in the anticipated film is currently unknown, but given how she joined a star-studded cast and how impressive she has been on the HBO drama, audiences can expect her shine in any scene she appears in.

