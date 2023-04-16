Whether it's the flashy office buildings, the sleek suits, or the power lunches, there is something undeniably compelling about the world of finance that draws audiences in. From the politics in the world of New York high finance in Billions to the family struggles of Succession, the allure of finance dramas can quite easily be attributed to their high-stakes storylines, complex characters, and the fascinating world of finance. Industry (2020-Present), a British-American television series, exudes a sense of cinematic self-assurance and features exemplary performances that provide a dreary perspective on global banking, as well as the tumultuous journey of navigating one's early 20s.

The show follows a group of young graduates who are vying for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London. It takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride as the characters navigate the high-pressure world of finance, where they must make difficult decisions and face the consequences of their actions. The series is praised for its sharp writing, strong performances, and realistic portrayal of the world of investment banking while exploring important issues such as race, gender, and sexuality, making it a timely and thought-provoking piece of television. Fans of the hit television series are sure to be elated as HBO has confirmed that Season 3 is very much happening and with new casting confirmations rolling in, we can’t keep our excitement in, so here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

What Happened Previously on Industry?

Before we get lost in the buzzing excitement for Season 3, it’s a good idea to see where we last left our characters. Industry premiered during the fall of 2020, a fittingly apprehensive period for a show that exudes a sense of anxiety. The first season chronicles the experiences of a group of fresh college graduates employed by the fictitious financial powerhouse Pierpoint & Co. The high-pressure situation serves as a ticking time bomb, thrusting both the characters and the audience into a dizzying vortex of intricate machinations, socializing, intimidation, and deceit. Amid the cutthroat world of finance, the characters find themselves in a cycle of pleasure, with after-work drinks morphing into drug use and unconventional flings.

With the second season came the full-time employment of various interns. We observed the characters entrenched in the daily hustle for financial stability, job security, and, more challenging still, a sense of personal fulfillment in a notoriously impersonal industry - constantly discovering fresh methods to compromise their ethical standards in the pursuit of personal gain. The final moments of Season 2 saw Eric terminating Harper's employment for having falsified her educational background to secure a job at Pierpoint, a bombshell that's sure to have a major impact on the direction of Season 3.

When and Where Is Industry Season 3 Releasing?

We don't have a release date for Industry Season 3, but we know it will arrive on BBC and HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as Max). In all probability, it will either be later in 2023 or potentially in 2024. If we are to go by the release of the earlier seasons, Season 3 will likely premiere in the second part of the year, but whether 2023 or 2024, we’ll only find out as more updates roll in.

The show's first season premiered in November 2020 and was met with critical acclaim, followed by Season 2 arriving in August 2022. Two months later, in October 2022, HBO renewed the series for a third season. While you wait for Season 3, you can now catch up on all episodes of Industry Season 1 and Season 2 on Max.

Is There a Trailer for Industry Season 3?

Currently, no trailer has been released yet either, but we are eager to know what new situations the characters are stuck in and how they pull through. We'll be updating this section with the latest trailers as and when they're released but in the meantime, here's the trailer for Industry Season 2 to keep the mood going:

Who Is Making Industry Season 3?

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who created the series, serve as writers and executive producers. They are joined by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, Joel Collins, and Jami O'Brien as executive producers, with Lee Thomas and Edoardo Ferretti in the role of producers. Comprising a well-filled writers' room, the series is penned by Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton, and Charly Evon Simpson, with Birgitte Stærmose, Lena Dunam, Isabella Eklöf, and Caleb Femi having served as directors. Similarly to earlier seasons, Bad Wolf Productions is producing the third installment for HBO and BBC.

How Many Episodes Are There in Industry Season 3?

There is not much information on the number of episodes of Industry Season 3 yet but if we are to go by the pattern of the earlier seasons, we can expect Season 3 to also follow the eight-episode format, with each episode releasing weekly on Max.

Who's In the Cast of Industry Season 3?

The characters in Industry are quite well-written and well-developed, and the actors deliver standout performances that bring them to life. They are not easy to root for but that doesn’t make them less relatable. Based on the events of the finale of Season 2, we are assuming Season 3 picks up right where the previous season left off without any significant time skips, and with that in mind, most of the Season 2 cast will likely be reprising their roles. That includes Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, David Jonsson as Gus Sackey, Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing, Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, and Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane. Potentially joining them are Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso, Katrine De Candole as Celeste Pacquet, Jay Duplass as Jesse Bloom, Adam Levy as Charles Hanani, and Alex Alomar Akpobome as Danny Van Deventer.

Adding even more excitement to the new season is the casting of Kit Harington as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, a green tech energy company that’s about to go public. It seems that Harington's character will play a pivotal role in the upcoming season, as Pierpoint & Co focuses on the future and takes a significant risk with ethical investing.

When and Where Is Industry Season 3 Filming?

Previous seasons of Industry were filmed in London, England, and Cardiff, Wales. Industry Season 3 is currently expected to begin filming at the end of April 2023.

What's the Plot of Industry Season 3 About?

One of the things that make Industry so brilliant is its ability to capture the essence of the investment banking world. From the long hours and high-stakes deals to the intense competition and pressure to succeed, the show offers an inside look at a world that is often shrouded in secrecy. Season 3 promises to deliver even more heart-pumping drama and pulse-racing thrills as the stakes get higher and the plot thickens. Viewers can expect to delve deeper into the show's banking world and explore the complex relationships between characters as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of their world.

Season 3 of Industry is set to continue the trend of depicting the high-pressure and high-stakes world of international finance, with the young bankers of Pierpoint & Co's London office struggling to establish themselves amidst the chaos. However, this time around, the focus shifts to ethical investing as the firm takes a big gamble on Lumi, a green tech energy company headed by Kit Harington's character, Henry Muck. The story not only involves the workings of finance but also media and government, with the assigned desk of Pierpoint & Co front and center of this splashy IPO. Additionally, the arrival of US management at the end of Season 2 adds another layer of complexity to the story, leaving audiences eager to see how the bankers navigate these new challenges.