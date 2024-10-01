Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Industry Season 3 finale.

Industry Season 3 came to an end on Sunday night with plenty of its signature twists and turns, some more shocking than others. The season finale could have made for a solid series finale had Industry not been renewed for a fourth season, but also leaves plenty of unanswered questions and new opportunities for Harper (Myha'la), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and Robert (Harry Lawtey) to explore in the now-confirmed Season 4. Pierpoint as we know it is no more, merging with Al-Mi'raj Holdings and leaving Eric (Ken Leung) and Rishi (Sagar Radia) out of a job. Predictably, Harper is not satisfied working with Petra (Sarah Goldberg) at LeviathanAlpha, longing for the fast-paced unpredictability that comes with working with someone like her former client Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass), now newly released from federal prison. Yasmin and Robert's romance comes to a definitive and devastating end, with Yasmin getting engaged to Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Robert leaving for California to pitch Little Labs. Season 3 ends with new beginnings for Harper, Yasmin, and Robert, while Rishi and Eric's futures hang in the balance.

Harper Isn't Satisfied at LeviathanAlpha

When Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay) sends a car to bring Harper out to the country to meet him, she suspects she may be in trouble, but it turns out Otto doesn't mind a little insider trading as long as she's making him money. He even calls Petra a tattletale, and then tells Harper he'd like her to be his "spiritual successor." Harper admits the optics are great, but turns him down. When Otto later meets with Harper and Petra at the LeviathanAlpha office, they tell him they're stopping their Pierpoint short, losing themselves a lot of money in the process. He's very disappointed with them (especially Harper), but Harper and Petra agree to work together and avoid making unilateral decisions going forward.

In the last twenty minutes of the episode, there's a timejump of approximately a few months, though it's unclear exactly how much time has passed. Harper is back at LeviathanAlpha's office, with Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Anraj (Irfan Shamji) now working there too. But things are too calm, and Harper clearly isn't content with jelly donuts and weekly team meetings with her team. Never one to be complacent, when Harper sees the news that Jesse Bloom has been released from prison, she's more than ready to jump ship. She meets up with Otto, who's already been in contact with Jesse, and tells him she wants to launch an all-shorts fund that would target vulnerable businesses, especially those that may be committing fraud or engaging in unethical business practices. She proposes they do this through "a combination of forensic accounting and corporate espionage," and Otto seems impressed with the idea. Harper also tells him she wants to run the fund from New York, figuring it's finally time for her to go home and confront her past.

Yasmin Chooses Henry Over Robert

In the Season 3 finale, Yasmin finds herself at a crossroads. In the penultimate episode, she's presented with two choices — either falsely admit she knew about her father's crimes and become the public face of the scandal, or enter into a lengthy legal battle that she knows she can't afford. She does, however, receive some evidence from her old family friend, Maxim (Nicholas Bishop), showing that Hanani Publishing was complicit in covering up Charles' (Adam Levy) crimes and paying off his victims. She uses this information to threaten the new head of Hanani Publishing, but with no family left, Yasmin needs to align herself with another wealthy, powerful family, because dropping the Hanani name doesn't have quite the same effect anymore.

With Robert potentially leaving to pursue Little Labs in California, Yasmin isn't quite sure what to do with herself, but during their road trip, she realizes she's not cut out for anything resembling a working-class life. So she calls up Henry, who invites her and Robert to his house in Somerset for the weekend. While there, Henry's uncle Lord Norton (Andrew Havill) has a talk with Yasmin, who tells him she wants his newspaper to run the story about the pregnant yacht employee she walked in on having sex with her father back in the Season 3 premiere. He doesn't really give her an answer and instead explains the importance that a "feminine touch" brings to a family, suggesting she may be a positive presence in Henry's life. He goes on to explain how protective he is over his family and how he uses all the resources at his disposal to do so, telling her "life's about the family you choose," which leaves Yasmin forced to choose between Robert and Henry.

After this conversation, Yasmin finds Robert, and they take a walk along the grounds, frolicking around until they finally have sex. She tells Robert she loves him, and he says it back, but at Lord Norton's birthday dinner that night, Yasmin final choice is revealed. Though she may love Robert, Yasmin decides to marry Henry out of self-preservation, wanting and needing the kind of security Henry and his family can provide her. It's a heartbreaking scene, but Robert and Yasmin were simply never going to work together, and even Robert understands her decision.

After Harper and Yasmin's fight in Episode 6, it seemed like their friendship was truly over. Harper moved out of their shared apartment the following day, and they hadn't seen each other since. But after the time jump and Yasmin's engagement, she calls up her old friend to ask why she hasn't RSVPed to her wedding. Harper thought it was just a courtesy invite, but Yasmin insists she wants her there. Harper only agrees to go if Yasmin sits with her with some important people. It's a quintessential Harper/Yasmin moment, reminiscent of the Season 2 finale, and shows these two may be destined to be frenemies forever.

Robert Looks for a Fresh Start

Like Yasmin, Robert has also been through the wringer this season, but his ayahuasca trip in Episode 5 gave him a new lease on life. Ready to leave the toxicity of Pierpoint behind, Robert becomes interested in the medicinal benefits of psychedelic drugs after his experience with ayahuasca, which helped him confront and process his trauma. He brings Yasmin along on a road trip to his job interview with Little Labs, a psilocybin startup, which would likely send him to Silicon Valley. After visiting Henry in Somerset, Yasmin may have stayed behind, but Robert does take with him $1 million in pre-seed money from Henry.

After the time jump, we see Robert pitching Little Labs, presumably out in California, and one of the men he's pitching to is none other than Greg (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), former VP on Pierpoint's CPS desk who was fired back in Season 1. Both Pierpoint alums who left the company on bad terms, Robert and Greg working together again would be an interesting dynamic to explore in Season 4, especially given their shared history with drug and alcohol abuse. Despite everything he went through in Season 3, Robert ends the season on a pretty optimistic note and seems to genuinely believe in what he's selling.

Eric and Rishi Lose Their Jobs After the Al-Mi'raj/Pierpoint Merger

After finding out just how messed up Rishi's life really is in Episode 4, his life continues to spiral out of control once Pierpoint becomes Al-Miraj Pierpoint. Harper interviews Rishi for LeviathanAlpha but ends up turning the tables on him completely, confronting him about his history of bad behavior by hiring both Sweetpea and Anraj after he turned his back on both of them. Now jobless, Rishi is in serious trouble, and after the time jump, the consequences of his gambling addiction turn deadly. Now living on his own in London, Rishi walks into his nondescript apartment to find Vinay (Asim Chaudhry) sitting at the kitchen table with his now-estranged wife, Diana (Emily Barber). Vinay reveals that Rishi owes him over half a million pounds, and as Diana yells at him for exploiting Rishi's gambling addiction, Vinay shoots her in the head. It's the most shocking moment of the episode and sets up a potentially dangerous arc for Rishi in the future.

As for Eric, after a season-long midlife crisis, Pierpoint finally cuts him loose, even after he helped facilitate the Al-Mi'raj deal. After the time jump, the name at the entrance to the Pierpoint building is officially changed to Al-Mi'raj Pierpoint, and Wilhelmina (Georgina Rich) tells Eric there's no "business need" for him at Pierpoint anymore and offers him £20 million in severance pay. She also tells him that Bill (Trevor White), whom Eric betrayed so coldly in Episode 6, has passed away. Baseball bat in tow, Eric returns to the trading floor one last time and weeps, mourning the end of his tenure at the company he dedicated his life to. Later, he receives a phone call from Harper, thanking him for his flattering quote after she was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30. They apologize to each other in their own roundabout ways, with Harper telling him "I hope they paid you," and Eric ending the call with simply, "Harp? Take care."

All three seasons of Industry are now available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Mickey Down , Konrad Kay

