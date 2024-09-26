Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Industry Season 3 Episode 7.

In the penultimate episode of Industry Season 3, Eric (Ken Leung) somehow managed to stoop even lower than Harper (Myha'la) did when she took advantage of Yasmin (Marisa Abela) to short Pierpoint. As Pierpoint executives scramble to keep the company afloat on the night of the company's 150th anniversary celebration, Eric finds himself one of the least powerful people in the room and is thus on high alert, fearing he may wind up on the chopping block. After a failed deal with Barclays, Eric turns his longtime colleague and friend Bill Adler (Trevor White) into the episode's titular useful idiot, using the man's brain tumor against him. Eric has been showing his true colors throughout Season 3, and in Episode 6, he angrily confronts Harper about betraying Yasmin in order to screw Pierpoint, but she calmly reminds him that she learned from the best. It was Eric who taught Harper to view people as a means to an end, and he just proved her right in the coldest way possible.

Eric Hangs Bill Out To Dry in 'Industry' Season 3 Episode 7

As the Pierpoint board weighs their options, they meet with the CEO of Barclays about an acquisition deal, but Bill lashes out, unable to stomach the idea of becoming a subsidiary to another bank. Wilhelmina (Georgina Rich) advises Eric to reel him in, indicating that he'll keep his seat at the table once the deal goes through if he's able to get Bill to "fall in line." The Barclays deal doesn't go through, however, and Bill jumps at the chance to step in and broker a meeting with Mitsubishi. Eric notices a major typo in their presentation but assures Bill everything looks good until they're in the meeting, and apologizes to the Mitsubishi reps about the mistake, as though he and Bill had already discussed it. Instead of playing along, Bill freaks, and Eric gaslights him into thinking they'd just had a conversation about this error in the bathroom before the meeting, attributing Bill's memory loss to his brain tumor.

Earlier in the season, Bill confided in Eric about his malignant brain tumor, and was, until the Mitsubishi meeting, the only person at Pierpoint who knew about it. Since Bill had already shown some unprofessionalism that night, Eric took this opportunity to play the hero, telling Bill not to feel ashamed of his cancer-induced amnesia. This is a jaw-dropping new low, even for Eric, and Bill is horrified when he realizes this man he's known and worked with for decades would betray him in such a way. Bill makes the perfect scapegoat for the whole situation, and the way Eric managed to retain his position at Pierpoint makes Harper's words in the previous episode ring truer than ever. Could he have been inspired by the way Harper just used Yasmin?

Eric and Harper Are Two Sides of the Same Coin on 'Industry'

Though Harper already had a deeply ingrained survival instinct when she started at Pierpoint as a grad, Eric instilled in Harper his philosophy of leveraging personal relationships for professional and monetary gain, separating emotions from business. Harper followed her mentor's lead, which came back to bite him in Season 2 when she went behind his back to secure Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) as a client, and by the end of the season, he lost any and all ability to rein her in. After Eric gets Harper fired from Pierpoint, and Harper teams up with Petra (Sarah Goldberg) in Season 3, Petra essentially encourages the same type of behavior. So, when Eric bursts into the LeviathanAlpha office in Episode 6, Harper seems immune to his insults and even amused as she points out Eric's hypocrisy and marvels at his audacity to call her a bad person for simply doing exactly what he would have done.

We were reminded of the harsh consequences of Eric's philosophy when he fired Kenny (Conor MacNeill) in the Season 3 premiere, and with everything we've seen Eric say and do throughout the series, he has no right to be accusing anyone else of being a bad person, least of all his protégée. Eric may have been shocked at the lengths Harper was willing to go to in order to get back at him and take Pierpoint down altogether, but, in using Bill's brain tumor against him, Eric proved he was willing to go even further. The student seemed to have surpassed the teacher, but Eric showed he's exactly the person Harper told him he was. This also gives new color to Eric's betrayal of Harper in the Season 2 finale when he reports her fake college degree to HR, telling her he did it for her own good. Sure, it may have saved Harper from getting in legal trouble for insider trading – though this clearly didn't stop her from doing it again in Season 3 – but now, in hindsight, it seems like more of a selfish decision than a selfless one.

Industry is available to stream on Max in the U.S., with the Season 3 finale airing on Sunday.

