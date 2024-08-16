Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Industry Season 3.

The Big Picture Eric has always been one of the most underrated characters in Industry, and finally gets more of a main role in Season 3 with plenty of room for further development.

Eric remains an important figure within the Pierpoint hierarchy, earning a promotion after Harper's firing and beginning to form new relationships with Yasmin and Robert.

Ken Leung delivers an intense and multifaceted performance as Eric that has long merited Emmy recognition.

Industry is back and better than ever, with the Season 3 premiere, "Il Mattino ha L'Oro Bocca" dropping this past Sunday. Hopefully, taking over the coveted Sunday night time slot from House of the Dragon and adding names like Kit Harington and Sarah Goldberg to the cast will finally bring more eyes to one of HBO's most underrated dramas, and thus more attention to one of Industry's most underrated actors, Ken Leung, who stars as Eric Tao, the aging CPS director amid Pierpoint's much younger traders.

Eric remained mostly on the fringes of Industry Season 1 as Harper's (Myha'la) volatile mentor, but saw a much more significant role in Season 2, exploring his private life and history at Pierpoint. Based on Sunday's episode, he'll have even more of a lead role going forward. Gus (David Jonsson), one of the four main characters since Season 1, did not appear in the first episode and isn't set to return at all this season, leaving room for further development of Eric's character. Freshly promoted to partner and separated from his wife, Eric appears to be careening headfirst into a midlife crisis, meaning we have plenty to look forward to from Leung as he takes on a more significant role in Season 3.

Eric Finally Gets a Bigger Role in 'Industry' Season 3

By the first episode of Industry Season 3, Eric has been through some major life changes. After getting Harper fired in the Season 2 finale, Eric received a major promotion, but also separated from his wife, and has started saying "yes" to things he used to say "no" to (namely drugs). With Harper gone, Eric doesn't have to worry about her overstepping or backstabbing anymore but is left without his favorite mentee, now turning his attention to Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey). As his character has largely revolved around his relationship with Harper thus far, we've hardly seen him interact with Yasmin or Robert throughout the first two seasons, but their scenes together in the first episode alone establish them as new, impressionable employees for Eric to sink his teeth into, especially as they go through crises of their own. His late-night coke-fueled conversation with Yasmin shows a funnier and more empathetic side to him, a major contrast to his uncompromising intensity on the trading floor, and he's already looking out for her by firing Kenny (Conor MacNeill).

The stand-out scene from the Season 3 premiere is undoubtedly Eric's "pep talk" with Robert after he breaks down in tears on the trading floor. After waking up to find Nicole (Sarah Parish) dead beside him, Robert shows up to work shaken and barely holding it together. Yasmin fails to comfort him over the phone and no one knows how to react when he starts crying, but Eric pulls him for a private conversation during which he makes him repeat "I am a man, and I am relentless" at the top of his lungs. Considering what Robert has just been through, having his boss get in his face and tell him to man up and do his job, is the exact opposite of what he needs to hear, but is also strangely affirming considering Robert's incredibly low self-esteem. With Eric looking for someone to fire, Robert's breakdown would make him the perfect candidate, but Eric, who has found himself in his own crisis of masculinity, uses this opportunity to motivate him and essentially scare him into action, leaving Robert emotionally indebted to him. Eric became something of a father figure to Harper, and is en route to taking on that same role with both Yasmin and Robert, who are both estranged from their own fathers, making them much easier for him to control.

Eric Is an Essential Figure at Pierpoint in 'Industry' Season 3

In Season 1, Eric embodied Pierpoint's toxic culture that women like Daria (Freya Mavor) and Sara (Priyanga Burford) were attempting to change. Season 2 shined a light on his lifelong dedication to the company and everything he went through to get to where he is now, working under a boss he considered a mentor, but who also made racist jokes at his expense. Most of the Pierpoint employees he now manages are in their twenties and thirties, while Eric is much older and intimately familiar with Pierpoint's history, making him an important link from the Pierpoint of the past to the Pierpoint of the present. He's intimidating, unapologetically blunt, doesn't entertain petty drama, and wants his employees to live up to his standards, but not surpass them, as Harper did.

The evolution of Eric's character also speaks to the cyclical nature of Pierpoint's toxic culture. Despite his brash demeanor, Eric commands respect, and is, in Yasmin's words, a rock star on the trading floor that his underlings want to impress. He sees himself in Harper in Season 1 and nurtures her potential, but by Season 2, she's become a monster of his own creation who will stop at nothing to get what she wants, even at his expense. He exposes Harper's secret – her forged college degree – not only to protect her, as he claims, but to prevent her from taking his place. He's not ready to relinquish the reins just yet, and his new promotion, drug use, and separation from his wife is already leading him down a treacherous path.

Ken Leung Gives One of the Strongest Performances in 'Industry'

In a series full of strong, nuanced performances, Leung is a habitual scene stealer. Eric personifies the controlled chaos that defines Pierpoint as an institution, and the unflinching intensity of Leung's performance reaches its peak when Eric confronts his employees for disappointing or disobeying him, providing some of the most explosive moments on the trading floor. Even at his friendliest, Eric always comes across as someone you don't want to mess with, and the baseball bat he keeps on hand at the office is a visual reminder of both his aggression and insecurity. Leung doesn't play Eric as a one-dimensional, abusive boss, however, as Eric does have his rare moments of kindness, vulnerability, and even playfulness throughout the series, especially when he interacts with his daughters. We, of course, have the writers to thank for crafting such a well-developed character, but Leung is a force to be reckoned with and consistently delivers one of the most compelling performances in Industry.

Leung and Myha’la work incredibly well together, and though Leung getting more screen time is a net positive for the series as a whole, Harper's absence from the trading floor means we'll sadly see much less of Leung and Myha'la together in Season 3. The evolution of Eric and Harper's relationship has been the driving force of the first two seasons of Industry and is one of the most fascinating mentor/mentee relationships in the series, thanks in large part to Leung and Myha'la's natural chemistry. Though the Eric/Harper dynamic will be missed, Leung's scenes with Abela and Lawtey in the first episode already bode well for the rest of the season, and like Harper, Yasmin and Robert have a lot to learn from him. As far as HBO dramas go, Industry remains a sleeper hit, but hopefully, Season 3 (and its new time slot) will garner more viewership and earn Leung the Emmy recognition he has long deserved.

