Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Industry Season 3 finale.

Out of all the betrayals in Industry Season 3, of which there were many, Yasmin's (Marisa Abela) shocking decision in Sunday's finale was one of the most heartbreaking but least surprising. After years of will-they-won't-they, Yasmin and Robert (Harry Lawtey) finally say "I love you," only for her to turn around and get engaged to Henry Muck (Kit Harington) later that same day. She already had doubts about her future with Robert, but it was Henry's uncle, Lord Norton (Andrew Havill), who gave Yasmin the final push towards a future with Henry and, more importantly, his family. Yasmin may not be in love with Henry, but they come from the same world and get along well enough, and with none of her own family money to fall back on, marrying him would guarantee her the life of luxury she's used to, not to mention all the protections that come with being a part of Henry's family.

Yasmin Chooses Henry Out of Self-Preservation

Close

Throughout Season 3, Yasmin has been through her fair share of turmoil, dealing with her father's death and the fallout of his decades of embezzlement and predatory behavior toward women. Newly fired from Pierpoint, Yasmin was forced to either become the public face of the scandal or fight it out in court, which she simply can't afford to do. Still paranoid that paparazzi are still stalking her, Robert convinces Yasmin to join him as he travels outside of London for a job interview. After spending a couple of days with him, Yasmin realizes she’s too accustomed to her life of privilege and could never be satisfied with a normal, more humble life, even if it means escaping the relentless public scrutiny she's been subjected to. Actress Marisa Abela and Industry co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have different opinions as to when exactly Yasmin made her choice. Down and Kay shared with IndieWire that there was a deleted scene after Yasmin and Rob have sex that makes Yasmin's turning point more clear, while Abela believes Yasmin began to question things in the previous episode when Yasmin and Robert were on the pier, but their stop at the gas station is what started to push her towards Henry.

When they visit Henry in Somerset, Yasmin's conversation with Lord Norton sways her further into the direction she was already leaning towards. He not only guarantees her the protections of his newspaper empire that would make the stories about her and her father go away, but offers her some paternal warmth she’s never really experienced before. Yasmin has been told time and again that she's not special, by her father and most recently, by Harper (Myha'la), but Norton calls her exceptional, emphasizing that Charles' (Adam Levy) behavior has nothing to do with her, and gives her a comforting, genuinely non-creepy hug that Yasmin has desperately needed all season. Thus, Yasmin's decision to marry Henry is more out of self-preservation than love, as well as a desire to be accepted into a family that will care for her and welcome her in as one of their own. In Norton's words, “Life's about the family you choose.”

Yasmin and Robert's Relationship Was Never Going To Work

After their quasi-love triangle with Harper in Season 1, Yasmin and Robert remained friends throughout Season 2, but it became clear Robert's feelings for Yasmin were a lot deeper than hers. Their relationship was always one-sided, and in Episode 7, Yasmin even admits, "I'm good at making people feel like I love them, but I don't know that I ever have." They've both been through their own trauma, and though Robert may be ready for a real relationship with Yasmin, she can't stop herself from turning their relationship into a game or trying to taint it in some way.

Throughout her road trip with Robert, their insurmountable differences become more noticeable than ever, both in their upbringing and their emotional maturity. Yasmin will always have some level of condescension towards working-class people, including Robert, and while his ayahuasca trip seems to have brought him some emotional clarity, she still has plenty of issues she needs to work through. The way Yasmin sprung her engagement on Robert without warning may have been cruel, but parting ways was ultimately the best decision for both of them, and even Robert understands her decision. They've outgrown each other, with Yasmin seeking safety and comfort with Henry, and Robert looking for new, exciting opportunities abroad. Though she may care for and even love Robert, in the end, Yasmin will always choose herself.

All three seasons of Industry are now available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Mickey Down , Konrad Kay

