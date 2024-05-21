The Big Picture Season 3 of Industry introduces new cast members like Kit Harington and Sarah Goldberg, adding fresh dynamics to the high-pressure world of finance.

Harington steps into a new role as Henry Muck, CEO of Lumi, while Goldberg plays Petra Koenig, a portfolio manager with ties to the original characters.

With a new season dropping on August 11, fans can expect more intrigue and drama as the employees of Pierpoint navigate the challenges of the financial world.

The high-pressure world of finance gets some exciting additions in Industry Season 3. IndieWire has released a first look at the upcoming iteration of the show with new cast members to round out the series. Already, the show has depicted the high-stakes world of investment banking in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. There is nothing more high pressure than that. Season 3 seeks to up the ante with the inclusion of two HBO Max alums. Joining the cast for its third season are Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Barry actor, Sarah Goldberg. The new season will consist of eight episodes and throw its primary characters into the purview of Lumi, a green-tech energy company.

Harington stars as Henry Muck, the CEO of the company. Goldberg’s role is that of Petra Koenig, the portfolio manager of FutureDawn, who Harper (Myha’la) aligns herself with after leaving Pierpoint. IndieWire released new photos for the season, which feature original cast members and the fresh blood added to the team. Though Harington is old hat in the Max world, this may demonstrate a chance of pace for the actor. He has made mention of his desire to distance himself from heroic characters. Jon Snow was arguably one of the few morally pure characters in the series, and he has since played far more varied roles, such as the villain in Blood for Dust. This new look at Season 3 doesn’t specify what direction Harington’s new character will be going, but it is safe to say that he won’t be quite as honorable as his previous portrayal.

‘Industry’ Is the New ‘Succession’

Close

The satire of Industry fills the void of the Max series gone bye. Industry first made its way to the stage in 2020 but has since taken up the space that fellow business-related series, Succession, has left behind. Both series feature the pressure of business from different points of view. Succession was from the perspective of a family business that caused emotions to cut deep. Conversely, Industry is about the ambition that it takes in high finance. However, both can show the pitfalls of affluent industries and what it does to the people involved.

Now that Succession has closed for business, Industry may have the opportunity to grow, especially with these new additions. Harington may be known predominantly as Jon Snow, but acting in Industry is a good stepping stone in differentiating his career. Similarly, Goldberg has proven her nuanced acting ability on Barry and is a welcome addition to the series. Viewers can see what the shenanigans that the employees of Pierpoint will get into when Industry Season 3 airs on August 11, on Max.