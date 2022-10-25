Pierpoint & Co will officially be opening its doors again to reveal the cutthroat world of banking and trading with news of the renewal of HBO’s Industry for a third season. With the outpouring of love the show received for its second season, which bowed out on September 19, the announcement doesn’t come as a shock to anyone who’s found themselves completely engaged in the lives of the fresh-faced group trying to get ahead in the world of business.

Through the first and second season, viewers were introduced to a group of recently graduated bankers looking to strike it big time in their … well, industry. In a world following the stock market plummet of 2008, the newbies must scrap and fight to hold their positions. The second season saw the graduates growing up and striking out on their own after their first year as professionals. With new management threatening the very existence of Pierpoint, it’s made abundantly clear that only the strong will survive.

While no casting announcements for the third season of Industry have been announced, we can expect to see a majority of the main characters reprising their roles. The second season starred a stellar cast that included Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, and Adam Levy with Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter, and Caoilfhionn Dunne pulling together the recurring members.

Image via HBO

With shows following the inner workings of business all-the-rage in recent years, it’s no shock as to how Industry has found its audience. From scripted projects like Succession to documentary pieces like the overly told story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, audiences just can’t get enough of a good entrepreneurial-spirit-based drama.

Recognizing the popularity of Industry, HBO Programming’s Senior Vice President Kathleen McCaffrey praised the series for “[reaching] new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics.”

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who created the series, serve as writers and executive producers alongside Jami O’Brien. Bad Wolf Productions produces for HBO/BBC with Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and BBC’s Ben Irving joining as executive producers. Edo Ferretti also serves as a producer. Boasting a well-filled writers' room, the series is also penned by Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton, and Charly Evon Simpson. Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf, and Caleb Femi have served as directors.

At the moment, no release window for Industry Season 3 has been announced, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can check out a trailer for the show’s second season below, and if you need to get caught up, Seasons 1 and 2 are both streaming on HBO Max.