Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Industry Season 3.

After three seasons of Industry, we’ve seen character after character betray any morals they may have once had to further their own ambitions. Yasmin (Marisa Abela) succumbed to the lure of status by agreeing to marry Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington). Eric (Ken Leung) betrayed his longtime friend to further his own career. Rishi (Sagar Radia) became so self-absorbed in feeding his addictions that it cost his wife her life. And Harper (My'ha'la), well... she almost redeemed herself by taking the honest route with work, but it’s not in her nature to settle.

However, Robert (Harry Lawtey) is the only character in Industry's main ensemble who has a chance at holding onto a moral compass. Like the others, his track record is less than squeaky clean, both personally and professionally. He comes from a working-class background — he should be even more hungry for a chance at a better life, but Season 3 sees him reaching a breaking point with how Pierpoint uses him for its gains and ultimately moves on to seek greener pastures.

In 'Industry,' Money Always Wins

Industry has always presented an ethical dilemma at its center, examining if characters can both do what they want to do in their cutthroat careers and be the type of person they want to be. Time and time again, the answer has been no. The characters always choose their own self-interest and endlessly surrender any moral decency, whether it be through betraying friends or breaking laws.

It's primarily the characters who get chewed up and spit out by Pierpoint who fare much worse on the show. Yasmin, Eric, Rishi, and Harper all leave the bank against their will, either by being fired or pushed out, but Robert is the only one who leaves by choice, upending his career and life to try and have it both ways. What makes Robert different is that even though he'll still be in a financially high-status career, he’s doing it for himself more than for the money.

Robert Has an Important Epiphany in 'Industry' Season 3

Close

Robert is a pushover during his time at Pierpoint, with the company endlessly robbing him of the drive and charisma he displayed at the start of the show. The final straw is when they make him the face of Pierpoint in legal proceedings against Henry Muck's Lumi — he’s being used as a scapegoat to take the fall for this huge untouchable company. He becomes disenfranchised with Pierpoint, and the industry on the whole, and questions what his future there would look like. “Ultimately, it's a question that everyone in the show has to answer for themselves,” said Lawtey in an interview with GQ. “He was asking that question more than ever. And, ultimately, arriving at the junction of, I just don't think I'm made for this. I don't think I'm cut out for this way of life.”

Could Robert Have a Chance at Redemption in 'Industry' Season 4?

The Season 3 finale sees Robert in a new job at a psychedelics startup, more confident than he ever was at Pierpoint. “Join us on the ground floor of what is going to be a spectacular journey,” he states, referring to the startup, yet he could be referring to his own personal development in the subtext.

Robert genuinely believes he can make a difference in his new role. Even if it doesn’t play out as such, his heart is in the right place, which counts for something. Now that he’s working at a company that doesn’t require him to sell his soul as he did at Pierpoint, he has a chance to keep his morals, while still having a successful career. ”For him, it feels like an epiphany that he can have his cake and eat it,” Lawtey told GQ. “He can still have commercial capitalist ambitions, but he's able to operate within that system on his own terms and do these things ethically and try to strive forwards in a way that aligns with his own values.”

Perhaps Robert’s new role is exactly what he needs to save himself from the corruption of high-pressure finance. Finally, he is demonstrating personal growth and the open-eyed maturity he was previously lacking. With his new position primed for Season 4, it’s time to see if Robert can have the career he wants while remaining the person he wants to be.

Industry is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Creator(s) Mickey Down , Konrad Kay Expand

Watch on Max