There were a number of new characters introduced during Industry's third season, including Kit Harington as failed Lumi CEO Henry Muck and Sarah Goldberg as LeviathanAlpha co-founder Petra Keonig, but one minor character who has made a surprising amount of impact is Pierpoint's new sales and trading grad, Sweetpea Golightly (Miriam Petche). Introduced as a stereotypical Gen Z influencer type, Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay avoid reducing her to a one-dimensional cliché, and as the season progresses, we find out there's a lot more to Sweetpea than meets the eye.

She's a hustler — aside from working full time at Pierpoint, she's a TikTok micro influencer and does OnlyFans sex work on the side to fund her lifestyle and expensive taste. She loves gossip, but she's also incredibly smart and thus underestimated by Rishi (Sagar Radia), Eric (Ken Leung), and even Harper (Myha'la), but was the first to sound the alarm to Eric about Pierpoint's future being at risk, and made a significant and entertaining addition Industry's ensemble cast.

Sweetpea Is Underestimated Throughout 'Industry' Season 3

According to Mickey Down, Sweetpea's character was inspired in part by British influencer and Love Island alum Molly-Mae Hague, with her intense work ethic and unabashed desire to make money. The first time we return to the Pierpoint offices in the Season 3 premiere, we hear Sweetpea giving a shoutout to all her corporate girlies as she films a "Morning in the life of a sales and trading graduate" TikTok. Her philosophies include always be the first on the floor and ABSTBB (always be securing that bag, bish). At first, she comes across as a bit annoying and unable to read the room, but her penchant for gossip ends up coming in handy for Yasmin (Marisa Abela) when she clues her in on Henry's unique sexual appetites. And her seemingly endless network of friends throughout Pierpoint helps her figure out just how much trouble the company is potentially facing before Eric does, though he essentially tells her to stay in her lane when she raises concerns.

Sweetpea's character is also defined by her eye-catching sense of style, in contrast to women like Harper, Yasmin, and Venetia (Indy Lewis) who keep their makeup and wardrobe pretty toned down. Sweetpea loves fashion and dressing with confidence at work, donning Bottega heels on the trading floor, decked out in gold jewelry, and always in full makeup with winged eyeliner. Her stylish looks contribute to the confidence with which she operates on the trading floor, not intimidated by anyone, even those like Rishi who try to insult her intelligence because of the way she dresses. Eric may have forced her to babysit his daughters when his ex-wife dropped them off at the office in Episode 1, but when she later approaches him about Pierpoint's outsized prop bets, she doesn't take no for an answer and demands he meet with her to listen to her concerns, leaving Eric surprised and even impressed by her boldness.

Sweetpea Makes a Quality Addition to the 'Industry' Cast

Sweetpea is confident, outspoken, and extremely intelligent. We don't know much about her background, but Petche came up with her own backstory for the character, and says Sweetpea doesn't come from money, which is part of what makes her such a hard worker and so eager to prove herself. She may be a grad, but she's not nearly as naive as others expect her to be and a lot smarter than anyone would like to give her credit for. When Harper tries to squeeze information out of her via a job interview, Sweetpea doesn’t bite, refusing to divulge anything she may not be at liberty to reveal. She doesn't have a particularly strong loyalty to the company or her boss, however, buddying up with Anraj (Irfan Shamji) and refusing to compromise their reputations by selling Rishi's worthless positions the night of the 150th anniversary party despite his orders, knowing the company is going down, and that Rishi would not look out for them either way.

She could have easily remained a vapid, one-dimensional recurring character used as comic relief and a nod to the Gen Z corporate girlbosses you can find all over TikTok, but Sweetpea became surprisingly consequential as the season progressed. Miriam Petche, who landed the role while still in drama school, brings an effortless charisma and self-assuredness to her performance as Sweetpea that makes her such a compelling addition to the series' stellar ensemble cast. With Industry recently renewed for a fourth season, hopefully we'll see more of Sweetpea in the future after Season 3 comes to a close this Sunday.

Industry is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

