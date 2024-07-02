The Big Picture HBO releases a trailer for Industry's third season, featuring Kit Harington as a green tech CEO and addressing Harper's graduation scandal.

Yasmin faces bad press and family secrets, while tensions rise for Pierpoint's graduates.

New cast members include Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig and Fady Elsayed, with the series returning on August 11.

HBO has released a new trailer for the third season of Industry. It's been more than a year since audiences saw the drama created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay for the last time, and tensions will only grow for the people of Pierpoint. One of the most anticipated aspects of the new season will be the introduction of Kit Harington as Henry Muck. The CEO of a green tech company will be very different from Jon Snow, but the Game of Thrones star is more than ready to bring his talents to the drama about the graduates who struggle to make their careers shine through Pierpoint.

The third season of Industry will deal with the consequences of the reveal that established how Harper (Myha'la Herrold) never really graduated from college, with the character fired from Pierpoint by the time the credits rolled on the second installment of the series. There's no telling where the young woman will be headed next. The trailer also shows the charming Henry Muck talking with Yasmin (Marisa Abela). Ever since the article that was determined to damage her reputation came out, the character had been worried about the consequences of the piece being seen around the world. But Muck has a couple of tricks up his sleeves for the upcoming episodes of the series.

Industry always knows how to keep viewers engaged with the unpredictable twists and turns the people of Pierpoint have to go through. As if bad press wasn't a major cause of concern for Yasmin, the lead also has to deal with the truth about her father and the affairs he had years ago. That's not even mentioning how clear it became that Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) was out for blood. No one in Industry is currently safe, as the series prepares to return after being away from the screen for almost two years.

The Cast of 'Industry'

Over the course of three seasons, Industry has seen an incredible number of talented performers step into the conflicts caused by the rise of Pierpoint. Sarah Goldberg will be portraying Petra Koenig in the third season of the series. The character will be introduced as a portfolio manager for FutureDawn, and it will allow Goldberg to continue her working relationship with HBO after playing Sally Reed in Barry. The new episodes will also feature Fady Elsayed. The actor continues to score relevant roles across television, considering how he'll also make an appearance in Slow Horses.

You can check out the new trailer for the third season of Industry above, before the series returns to Max on August 11: