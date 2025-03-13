This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Industry Season 4 will feature numerous new faces when the hit show returns. Deadline reports that Kiernan Shipka, Toheeb Jimmoh, Jack Farthing, and Amy James-Kelly have joined the show for the upcoming season, which does not have a premiere date yet. They join Myha'ala, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Kit Harington, Sagar Radia, Miriam Petche and new cast member Max Minghella. Shipka plays Haley Clay, an executive assistant at payment processor Tender. Farthing plays Edward Smith, a long-time friend of Henry Muck who is described as a troublemaker. Jimoh plays Kwabena Bannerman, a trader at Mostyn Asset Management. James-Kelly plays Jennifer Bevan, the newly promoted minister in the Labour government.

Industry was renewed for Season 4 following a successful third season. Season three was pacing nearly 40% ahead of season two with an average of 1.6M viewers per episode, and growing. The show premiered at the height of the pandemic with little to no fare but has constantly grown each season. It benefited from social media attention with social conversations tracking over 2X higher than the previous season while growing by double-digits each week.