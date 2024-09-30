This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Season 3 finale of Industry felt oddly conclusive and indefinite simultaneously. It left the characters scattered in different UK and US environments. Harper was considering moving to New York to officially be close to home, but after she peeked that Jesse Bloom was out of prison. Robert got a haircut and started fundraising for his next project in California, where Gus had previously moved. Eric left Pierpoint and could land anywhere. It seemed like the US was calling most of the primary characters. "Who knows? Who knows? It’s very hard to answer that," Mickey Down told GQ of moving the show to America. However, he talked about the allure of keeping it in London, saying,

"There is something about London and, especially in the last season, our exploration of London, and in particular London high society, which I think is unique to this show and I would hate to lose. And I think there are other shows that have done similar things in the US, but there is nothing in the UK which feels real and authentic and is actually giving you a sort of a firsthand, I would say, insight into that world. And I think that’s probably what you do for season four."

The Future of 'Industry' Season 4

Series creators Konrad Kay and Down were gunning for that ending when they wrote it. Unsure if the show would be renewed for Season 4 -- HBO has thankfully renewed it -- the duo wanted to craft a good ending for the season and the series if that was the case. But with renewal and a growing fanbase, questions about the subsequent exploits of Industry have come up. They talked to the publication about the nitty-gritty details of Season 3. They talked about their plans for Season 4.

"We don’t know what we’re going to do," Down said as a matter of fact, since they had not thought about the story that far out. "I mean we have an idea now, but at the end of season three, we didn’t really know what we were going to do," he continued. However, he added that they were careful not to topple the narrative by doing things they can't take back, like firing Harper in Season 2. "So we thought, okay—what are the elements of the show that really work. Let’s not totally scorch the earth with them so that if we need them in season four, we can go back to them," he said.

