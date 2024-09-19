Get ready for some more office politicking as Industry has scored a Season 4 renewal on HBO. The news comes as the drama series recently premiered its third season with the season finale to air next week. Industry Season 1 premiered in 2020 and while it took time to gain popularity, the show would eventually enjoy a smooth take-off and is currently cruising at a high altitude. Discussions about the show frequently dominate social media and, according to HBO, Season 3 is outdoing the numbers of the previous season by 40% with an average of 1.6M viewers per episode, and growing.

“For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

Season 3 hit an audience record by the third episode, raking in 370,000 cross-platform viewers per Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery internal viewing figures. The episode titled "It" followed Harper Stern (Myha'la Herrold) as she moved on with her career after leaving Pierpoint & Co. Viewership for Season 3 has only continued to surge, with the past five weeks ranking among its five best performances ever. In a statement addressing the renewal, show creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay said: “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. “We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

What Is The Plot For 'Industry' Season 3?

Industry Season 1 centered around a group of young ambitious graduates as they strive to land a permanent position at Pierpoint & Co, London's prestigious investment bank. By Season 2, they had all fulfilled their dreams by becoming permanent staff of the company. The third season sees them face fresh challenges, with Harper leaving the team behind for a new role elsewhere. The synopsis for Season 3 reads:

“As Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).”

Besides its engaging plot unfolding against the backdrop of the cutthroat world of finance, Industry's popularity can also be attributed to its exciting and diverse cast. Season 3 introduced some famous names, such as Game of Thrones star, Kit Harrington, in a role that portrays him in a fresh light, Barry's Sarah Goldberg, Gangs of London's Fady Elsayed among others.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Industry Season 3 releases on Max and HBO on September 22 and 29 respectively.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Main Genre Drama Creator(s) Mickey Down , Konrad Kay Seasons 3

