Mickey Down and Konrad Kay can't wait to figure out the next chapter for their characters following the conclusion of Industry Season 3. The well-received season left us with a peculiar ending as it was revealed where the characters stand in the finale, but it seemed like they were starting new, exciting chapters. "We don’t know what we’re going to do," Down told GQ previously about what Season 4 of the show looks like. "I mean, we have an idea now, but at the end of Season 3, we didn’t really know what we were going to do," he revealed. According to an Instagram story Down shared on his account, that idea has been put on paper.

He shared the first page of a script, revealing that writing for the fourth season had begun. The script does not reveal much, as it does not even feature an episode title or any other production information apart from the show's name and the writers. Like other episodes of Industry, the Season 4 premiere is written by Down and his co-creator, Konrad Kay. The duo collaborates on all the episodes and even directed the Season 3 finale together.

What Is Next For 'Industry'?

Image via Mickey Down Instagram.

The creators' official position is that they have yet to determine how the season will play out. "We thought, okay — what are the elements of the show that really work. Let’s not totally scorch the earth with them so that if we need them in Season 4, we can go back to them," Down said of preserving integral parts of the show for the future. However, the show will likely explore different avenues and environments based on how the season ended.

A flash-forward revealed that Robert (Harry Lawtey) was making great strides in his attempts to raise money for a recreational drugs company. Will he succeed in surpassing the various problems that the industry faces? Meanwhile, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) emerged from the other side of her dark life in Season 3 and is getting married to Henry Muck (Kit Harington). Will she be able to fit in with posh society? Harper (Myha'la) was planning on moving to New York to manage shady money using shady tactics. Will her impending reunion with Jesse Bloom (Jay Duplass) bear more trouble? What about Rishi (Sagar Radia), who is now under the thumb of organized crime? And Eric (Ken Leung)? Where does he land next? Is that it for Pierpoint?

The finale raised many questions that will hopefully be addressed in Industry Season 4. Stay tuned to Collider for updates about the show. All seasons of Industry are streaming on Max.

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome Seasons 4

WATCH ON MAX