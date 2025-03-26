Filming has started for the fourth season of HBO and BBC's hit series Industry. Co-creator Konrad Kay shared the news on his X account. He posted an image of a clapperboard with the production date and the season number, confirming that the season was indeed in production. Filming began on March 24 in England. Kay and his creative partner, Mickey Down, return to collaborate on Industry Season 4. Apart from writing, they also serve as directors on various episodes of the show, including the one shown on the clapperboard. Details about what the fourth season entails are scarce, but cast shakeups hint at a new direction as new characters join and old ones depart.

Industry "gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office." Season 3 saw the addition of Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck, the CEO of a green company, Lumi. He joined longtime cast members Myha'la, Harry Lawtey, Sagar Radia, Ken Leung, and Marisa Abela. All but Lawtey will return for Season 4. "Ultimately I feel like I’m in a place where I’ve said everything I had to say with a character, and I think both me and the writers felt mutually happy with where we left him,” Lawtey told The Telegraph of his decision to depart the series. Industry is created, written, and executive produced by Down and Kay. In a statement after renewal, the creators teased an even bigger fourth season, saying, "We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in Season 4."

Who Are the New Cast Members in 'Industry' Season 4?

The fourth season has leveled up with the addition of new names. Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale) was the first new cast member to be announced. He plays Whitney Halberstram, the CFO and Founder of Tender, a payment processor entering a growth phase. Kiernan Shipka plays Haley Clay, an executive assistant at payment processor Tender, while Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimmoh plays Kwabena Bannerman, a trader at Mostyn Asset Management. Jack Farthing plays Edward Smith, a long-time friend of Henry Muck, who is described as a troublemaker. Amy James-Kelly plays Jennifer Bevan, the newly promoted minister in the Labour government.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates, and stream all seasons of Industry on Max in the US.