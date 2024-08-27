With the one-year anniversary of the critically acclaimed series finale of the HBO family drama Succession recently passing, fans of “prestige TV” are searching for their next award-winning series to rally behind. After Succession helped HBO break their own records for the most Emmy nominations in a single year, the expectations audiences have for any future HBO project reached new heights. When Industry Season 3 premiered in HBO's Sunday night programming slot this month, comparisons between the two shows became almost inevitable.

As both shows take place within the intense confines of the financial services industry, it is understandable why so many reactions to Industry commonly grade its quality by how well it lives up to the likes of its predecessor, oftentimes questioning if HBO is simply trying to replicate the success of its previous award winners with this show. These reactions are somewhat unfair though, as the best parts of Industry are also what inexplicably separate it from Succession and other shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, and The Last of Us that have similarly garnered prestigious awards for the network. Although Succession certainly offers a unique perspective on another, similarly corrupt sector of business, the two shows differ almost entirely in both their approach and character development.

Why Are 'Succession' and 'Industry' Always Compared To Each Other?

The constant comparison between Succession and Industry is most obviously derived from their shared setting in high-stakes corporate workplaces, where a relentless pursuit of power lies at the heart of each of their respective stories. Succession follows the unforgiving power struggles between the Roy Family over their media empire, Waystar Co, and how each of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children fight for power in the wake of his declining health. Industry similarly takes place in a sort of ruthless work environment, where audiences follow the lives of young graduates as they work tirelessly to get hired at London's premiere investment bank, Pierpoint & Co. Both shows seek to explore the lengths that people will go to achieve success, and the ways in which the struggle for power affects their personal and professional lives.

At the same time as Succession was garnering widespread acclaim at award shows for its exploration of wealth and corruption, Industry was just beginning to be celebrated for its similar commitment to showing the harsh realities of the financial sector and its effect on the people who inhabit it. The timing of these two shows, as well as their shared production companies, certainly play a huge part in their constant comparison with one another. However, while both shows reveal the darker side of career-driven ambition, they do so through entirely different lenses. Succession is distinct, as it is centered around a long-standing, complex family dynamic, while Industry offers a look into young professionals who are just trying to find their way into the world of finance. Although these differences may seem subtle, they are ultimately what set the two shows apart.

'Industry' Is a Much More Cynical Look at the Financial World

Where Succession focuses on the complexities of family drama and forces you to choose a character to root for, Industry leans into a more wide-angle view of the capitalistic world the story takes place in. This show is less worried about making you sympathize with its characters' dreams of a successful career in banking than it is with expressing the bleak and oftentimes harmful realities of financial work culture. The show's protagonist, Harper Stern (Myha'la), is initially characterized as a talented underdog who is viewed as an outsider from the rest of her predominately white, Ivy League-educated coworkers. As audiences watch her dive deeper into the world of investment banking, this characterization changes as she consistently makes morally questionable decisions. Whether through manipulating her colleagues, lying about her qualifications, or even scamming clients out of their money, Harper switches from the hero of the story to a symbol of the unethical world she is so obsessed with conquering.

Even in its characters that may appear to have a stronger moral compass than others, Industry is persistent in portraying how the inherent corruption in this sector of business ultimately consumes anyone who is exposed to it. Take Yasmin Kara-Hanai (Marisa Abela) for example, whose start as a naive junior banker is quickly transformed by the toxic work culture at Pierpoint. Yasmin is oftentimes shown having to use her sexuality in order to get ahead, which almost seems to be an acceptable and encouraged way of business in the world of the show. Robert Spearing's (Harry Lawtey) journey, who is similarly in a junior position, is centered around a long descent into substance abuse and addiction. While its unclear if Robert's drug use started before his start at Pierpoint, the severity of the addiction is certainly heightened by the culture and pressured expectations set by his workplace. Unlike Succession, where viewers are still able to become emotionally invested in the fate of its characters, Industry uses its morally ambiguous characters to deliver an alarming commentary on the systemic flaws in the world of banking.

In 'Industry,' Perspective Is Everything

As almost all the main characters in Succession inherited their positions of power, Industry is an opportunity for viewers to understand what someone would have to go through to achieve such success. This stark difference in perspective is one of the main reasons why Industry is able to truly separate itself, as its diverse cast of characters ranges from all different genders, races, and classes. While it may not be the main focus of the show, the added cultural layer of Industry allows for an added complexity and depth to their critique of workplace culture and capitalism that is entirely missing throughout Succession. Take, for instance, Gus Sackey (David Jonsson), whose background as a gay Black man from a privileged academic background oftentimes leads him to compromise his personal values to succeed within the Pierpoint environment.

Succession is hyper-focused on exploring how a family, who are so far removed from the ordinary concerns of everyday people that their wealth and power are almost incomprehensible, can be so overcome with greed that they are willing to compromise even their closest relationships. While this perspective is perhaps what makes the show so intriguing, it ultimately limits the scope of the story to a part of society that is way harder for audiences to resonate with. Industry triumphs in its dedication to showing a more nuanced and inclusive examination of the financial world, where race, gender, and class further complicate the pursuit of success within an already toxic system. While HBO may hope that Industry follows in the footsteps of its most successful shows, its willingness to separate itself from the widely-beloved shows that came before it ultimately makes for a much more fascinating and thrilling story.

