The highly influential and wildly successful Infernal Affairs trilogy from Andrew Lau and Alan Mak is returning to the big screen in 4K Ultra HD. Per Indiewire, the Hong Kong action franchise will be shown off in its newly restored form with a screening at the Lincoln Center, giving new viewers the clearest look possible at the acclaimed film and its sequels that inspired one of Martin Scorsese's biggest films. Screenings of all three films begin on September 16.

Infernal Affairs follows a deceptively simple premise: a cop from the Hong Kong police force joins a gang that also happens to have a mole who infiltrates the force. Through living their respective double lives, they race to root out the other while testing the morals of both men and forcing them through uneasy allegiances. Following overwhelming praise in its native China, the film would earn two sequels exploring the backstories of its key players Lau Kin-ming (Andy Lau) and Chan Wing-yan (Tony Leung), as well as the aftermath of the events of the first film. Though neither could top the impact of the original, it proved to be a fruitful franchise for Lau and Mak and one of the more beloved film trilogies out there.

In the U.S., Infernal Affairs received a limited theatrical release, but its impact wasn't truly felt stateside until Scorsese decided to remake it into the beloved Boston crime-thriller The Departed. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon as its leads, the film followed roughly the same premise, though Scorsese and writer William Monahan made it their own with its new setting and a tinge of reality based around the Boston Hill Gang. In terms of awards buzz, it's one of Scorsese's most successful films ever, racking up four Oscars including the coveted Best Picture and Best Director awards.

As for the cast of Infernal Affairs, it included two Hong Kong megastars at its center in Lau and Leung. The pair would also reprise their roles in Infernal Affairs III, though both sat out Infernal Affairs II since it was a pure prequel, leaving Edison Chen and Shawn Yue to play their younger selves. Also recurring throughout the franchise are Kelly Chen, Anthony Wong, Eric Tsang, and Chapman To.

In order to give the film its new 4K facelift, the ARRISCAN film scanner along with the original camera negatives while the audio was a remix of the film's original audio files. Janus Films, who has been responsible for bringing a wide range of international films to the U.S., is presenting the restoration of Infernal Affairs at the Lincoln Center on September 16. Check out the restored trailer courtesy of Indiewire below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film: