Paramount Pictures shared with Collider today an exclusive clip from their upcoming psychological thriller The Infernal Machine. The movie centers around a best-selling novel author who becomes the target of an obsessive fan who, little by little, reveals they might know a lot more than they should about the author’s inspiration. Paramount Pictures also revealed that the story is pretty close to premiering: The release date of the movie is slated for the next Friday, September 23.

The clip features Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) as the author Bruce Cogburn making a worrisome discovery: After remaining recluse due to the controversy surrounding his book – it’s about a mass shooting and its success might have prompted other readers to do the same –, Bruce will probably have to come out. No one is going to help him figure out who is the potentially dangerous person sending him letters, and the clip reveals that person is certainly willing to take the obsession to the next level.

Titled “answering machine”, the clip also reveals a scene in which Bruce enters a room only to discover a disturbing (and detailed) model of a sniper on a roof targeting several victims. In a separate room, the author finds walls and the ceiling covered with pages from his novel, and an old-fashioned answering machine that plays an ominous message.

Image via Paramount

The Infernal Machine is written and directed by Andrew Hunt, who helms the follow-up to his 2016 feature film directorial debut Miles Between Us. The title marks Hunt’s feature film writing debut, after penning a series of short films that include Frost Bite and String Theory. For The Infernal Machine, Hunt adapts the story from "The Hilly Earth Society" episode of The Truth podcast, which, as the website reads, "features dramatic short stories that combine great writing with authentic-feeling performances and rich sound design." The episode was written by Louis Kornfield.

Aside from Pearce, the cast of The Infernal Machine also features Alice Eve (Bombshell), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Jeremy Davies (The Black Phone), and Iris Cayatte (Inner Ghosts).

The Infernal Machine premieres in select theaters and on Digital on September 23. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: