The Big Picture Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain, giving independent creators the freedom to create their own versions of the iconic character.

Nightmare Forge Games is capitalizing on this newfound freedom with their cooperative survival horror game Infestation 88, featuring a twisted version of the early Mickey Mouse.

Other iconic characters like Tigger and Peter Pan have also entered the public domain, and are expected to receive similar treatment in twisted reimaginings.

After years of Disney stalling and bending copyright law to their will, Mickey Mouse has officially entered the public domain. Independent creators can now play around with the famous mascot as he appeared in the 1928 short Steamboat Willie with its copyright expiring on January 1. On day one, the iconic mouse is already heading down the horror route, as the developers at Nightmare Forge Games are wasting no time capitalizing on the newfound freedom. A new trailer is out via IGN for their cooperative survival horror game Infestation 88 featuring the earliest version of the iconic mouse as the big bad.

Players will take on the roles of exterminators called to rid a storage facility and other locations of a scourge of rats. Set in the year 1988, Infestation 88 sees the rodents becoming almost overwhelming, but there appears to be something more to their increase in population. As players explore, they'll notice fleshy growths on walls and rats that are far beyond a realistic size. Scariest of all, however, is the presence of the black and white Mickey complete with soulless eyes, blood stains, and his sailor hat. Like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey before it, the game will attempt to twist a childhood icon into something far more horrific than intended. In addition to Mickey, other iconic characters and urban legends will appear throughout the various levels of Infestation 88, including what appears to be the Mothman in one of the early screenshots.

Nightmare Forge has all the survival horror trappings in its new title, forcing players to run, hide, collect items, set traps, and fight back when possible using a variety of weapons made to eradicate these monstrous threats. Up to four players can enter a match at a time with open and public lobbies, proximity voice chat, character customization, scaling enemy difficulty, and more promised for the game's launch. That such a project is even possible, however, is still hard to fathom, considering Disney's hawkish stance towards protecting their original characters.

Expect Many Independent Mickey Mouse Projects in 2024

2024 may very well be the year of the mouse thanks to the expired Steamboat Willie copyright. Although creatives will have to adhere closely to the character's design in that short, many more are likely to follow in Nightmare Forge's footsteps and try to push the boundaries of what's possible with the character without invoking the wrath of the House of Mouse. The copyright law is super sticky considering he's an ongoing character and Disney is certain to continue fighting to define the exact limits of how creators can utilize their signature mascot.

While more independent Mickey Mouse creations are likely to come, a few other notable characters have also joined the public domain in 2024 and are primed to receive the same treatment. Key among them are Tigger, who joins his pal Pooh after the copyright expiration of A. A. Milne’s House at Pooh Corner, and Peter Pan with the expiration of J.M. Barrie’s play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. Both are slated for twisted reimaginings thanks to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey helmer Rhys Frake-Waterfield with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare on the way. Frake-Waterfield has more plans for his childhood icon horror cinematic universe with Bambi: The Reckoning also on the docket, though he notably isn't touching Mickey Mouse yet.

Infestation 88 is currently in development for PC with no release date yet. It's available to wishlist now on Steam. Check out the trailer below.