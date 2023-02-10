The new Netflix crime thriller, Infiesto, is making its way toward the top of the streamer's most watched list. The film directed bt Patxi Amezcua is a grim tale of a group of missing young teenagers that are believed to be dead until a young girl shows up, beaten, bruised and in shock on the same day that the country enters into a government mandated lockdown due to the coronavirus. They don't come a whole lot darker than this film that was shot around the well-known Asturias mountains in the northwestern portion of Spain. The movie benefits from the performances of Iria del Río and Isak Férriz as two detectives that set out to find the other missing children while being hamstrung by the pandemic protocols. With its use of real locations and the very real Covid-19 outbreak as a backdrop for the gritty thriller, it got us interested to see if Infiesto is actually a true story.

Is it a True Story?

Despite the familiar shooting locations and the pandemic plot device, it turns out that Infiesto is not a true story, but instead the passion project of Amezcua. The film has the feel of something that you might read in the headlines but in an interview, the director opened up about the inspiration behind the film. He wanted to make something similar to what he had seen in the first season of HBOs True Detective, another taut crime thriller based on the experiences of two unorthodox detectives (Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson) that take a dark trip down a rabbit hole of a mysterious cult and ritualistic killings.

You can see elements off Nic Pizzalatto's show throughout the film from its pairing of two detectives, to the use of the creepy handcrafted dolls that appear several times as the detectives hunt down the twisted predators. The director also admitted to being heavily influence by the classic psychological thriller, Silence of the Lambs, and the mesmerizing Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) whose quid pro quo sessions with Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) garnered both an Oscar and two for the film and director, Jonathan Demme.

Other Noticeable Trademarks

To be clear, Infiesto is a grim and dreary story that borrows many elements from other neo-noir films like 1995's Seven, and Denis Villaneuve's underrated Prisoners (a film that also saw a resurgence in Netflix views in the latter part of 2022). Amezcua deftly shoots through a rust-colored filter that makes everything appear to be happening in a gloaming, near dusk environment. He also relies heavily on the implementation of considerable rainfall to ratchet up the suspense by adding another chaotic element as part of creating an atmosphere that enhances the dark and mysterious tone of the film.

And even though the film isn't entirely original and doesn't introduce devices that we haven't seen before, Amezcua should be proud of the way he tailored all the elements that he admired from other films and made a good piece that keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout. The pace of the film is brisk and even and is absolutely relentless in its pursuit of dramatic suspense. The twisty ending is also a nice touch by the Spanish director who graduated from the acclaimed UCLA with degrees in both screenwriting and journalism.

What Else Has Patxi Amezcua Done?

If you enjoy, Infiesto, Amezcua has directed three other films — The 7th Floor in 2013, 25 Carat in 2008, and short film called Mus in 2003. He has also written several successful Spanish films like Gun City and A Man of Action, which debuted just last year in 2022. This is a young European talent who is primed to use the success of Infiesto as a stepping stone to bigger films in the future, so keep an eye out for him.