The Infinite Man is an example of a great sci-fi premise meeting great execution. Dean (Josh McConville), an awkward scientist who has to over-complicate everything, sucks himself, his girlfriend Lana (Hannah Marshall), and her ex, Terry (Alex Dimitriades), into a time loop in order to “improve” his and Lana’s relationship. Despite it being Hugh Sullivan's directorial debut, he has such a great grip on the narrative and character arcs that it means we are never confused by which timeline variant we are following. This is greatly helped by the terrific performances from all three cast members, particularly Josh McConville, who brilliantly leads this film. In need of an easy watch with likable characters and an interesting plot exploring engaging themes? Then this is a brilliant 85-minute film that teaches screenwriters and engages cinephiles, leaving you with many ideas to delve into even after watching The Infinite Man.

Dean Is His Own Worst Enemy and the Best Part of 'The Infinite Man'

Dean is such a fun character to watch throughout this film, his hunched-over figure and constant scientific babbling are both endearing and frustrating. However, it's the way that Dean ties himself up in more and more complicated loops that keeps this film twisting and turning in an entertaining way. He begins the film believing that Terry is his greatest enemy as a romantic rival. Terry knocks him out, and he wakes up thinking that Lana is telling Terry they should run off with a few beers to the beach. However, through the time loops, we see that it was a future version of himself Lana wanted to run off with. The great part about this twist is how it flips the villainous role, exposing how Dean is the true core of the issues in his relationship. It's a great mid-point in the movie that advances yet flips the protagonist's goal, making him focus inward rather than outward.

Whilst he’s his own worst enemy, Josh McConville’s performance as Dean is the best thing about this film, as his arc from a stuttering mess who needs Lana to someone willing to work on himself by himself, is brilliant, especially when future versions of himself interact. Director, Hugh Sullivan, in an interview with Moveable Fest, considered it an "extraordinary performance" that McConville was able to act opposite himself, and he truly does an incredible job. The confident swagger McConville shows to his past self when he hands him the note, proving to know the future (yes, explaining this film in words is as difficult as it seems), is such a new side to the character. The present Dean's certainty about the future seems almost unimaginable, yet his journey reveals how his future self becomes his greatest antagonist. This evolution serves as a natural progression for a scientist, drawing confidence from observation and experience.

'The Infinite Man' Explores Fascinating Ideas Around Toxic Relationships

Whilst this is a comedy, the exploration of how time travel can represent the repetitiveness of a relationship that just won’t work, no matter how much you both want it to, adds a tragedy to The Infinite Man. Having seen the effort Dean has put into winning Lana, he has to accept he must wait and improve himself. In an interview with Flixist, Hugh Sullivan said he saw "time travel" as "a good metaphor for the various flaws" within Dean, and how it forces Dean to address his own issues is done very well, giving depth to The Infinite Man.

The final scene of a future Dean appearing to Lana with chocolates and flowers, as she told the original Dean she wanted, is upsetting despite what should be the comforting knowledge that Dean will figure it out. Seeing this character grow, and seeing what he will become, we are still unsure if this 'final future' is truly final, or just the next step in a turbulent relationship. It shows how well the time travel aspect of this film is handled that we don't see it as a deus-ex-machina solution to Dean's issues, but just a tool to expose them.

'The Infinite Man' Brilliantly Makes the Most of Its Limited Budget

The Infinite Man is an incredible example of maximizing a smaller budget. Despite there only ever being three actors on screen at any time, we feel like there are far more due to the multiple versions of Dean, Lana, and even Terry that all contribute to their arcs, brilliantly merging past, present, and future versions of the characters without confusing the audience. For example, Terry is such an MVP who has a decent arc in the end, proving to not be Dean’s enemy, but someone simply on a parallel journey trying to win Lana the same way Dean is.

Not only this, but somehow Sullivan is able to make sure the setting of The Infinite Man, a deserted holiday town, never becomes boring. Sullivan, in an interview with SBS, explained that "writing to" this limited setting was helpful, as he was able to write in creative ways in order to craft a film that "feels a little richer and more expansive" than the simple budget it was working with. One of the main reasons Sullivan succeeds in this goal is that, despite being in identical rooms, because of the wilder and wilder situations that Dean, Lana, and Terry find themselves in, there isn't time to notice this same scenery. We enjoy the cat-and-mouse game of future versions of these characters hiding from their past selves in identical rooms because it heightens the tension and comedic irony of not knowing where the next Dean will come from.

The Infinite Man is a film that flies by and should be held up as an example of great scriptwriting and direction. It's amazing how easy it is to follow despite the complex narrative and concept, a testament to Sullivan and the performances of the actors involved, with Josh McConville providing a powerful leader the audience can follow throughout the film. The way time travel is used to explore the repetitiveness of relationships and flawed individuals is fascinating and keeps the limited setting and budget engaging throughout, making the scope of this film feel far broader than it is. Overall, this is an incredibly impressive directorial debut and a fantastic addition to the sci-fi genre.

The Infinite Man is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

