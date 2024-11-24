Many films that initially miss the mark deserve a second chance, and Antoine Fuqua's Infinite, the 2021 sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, is finally getting its moment in the spotlight. Despite earning a dismal 17% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes upon release, the movie has found new life on Prime Video, where it currently holds the #1 spot in the U.S., according to FlixPatrol. Infinite follows Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a man plagued by memories of places he’s never been and skills he’s never learned. He soon discovers he’s part of an elite group of people called "Infinites" who can recall their past lives, using that knowledge to shape the future.

The movie actually has a number of high-concept ideas, big action set pieces, and a decent supporting cast including the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, and Dylan O’Brien, but the execution of all those elements left a lot to be desired for critics. Despite its poor reception, Infinite has managed to strike a chord with streaming audiences, who have proven that morbid curiosity is still a big factor in getting people to watch terrible movies. But hey, while it may never achieve the critical acclaim of Fuqua's best work, Infinite is proving that critical reception scores aren’t the only measures of success.

So, How Bad Is 'Infinite'?

Collider's review of the movie wasn't particularly glowing. Issues were found with the sheer amount of exposition, poor attempt at building mythology, and in particular, the casting of Wahlberg:

"However, Infinite has a much bigger problem with the casting of Wahlberg, who also serves as one of the film’s producers. The film sets up Evan from a point of weakness. He’s displaced, he relies on anti-psychotic medication, he can’t get a job, and he doesn’t understand his place in the world. He’s an everyman character who’s in a difficult personal situation, and that’s not Mark Wahlberg, a guy who gets up at 2:30am so he can work out from 3:40-5:15am. Furthermore, Wahlberg rarely seeks to dispel that image in his movies. Even when he does dramatic work, he’s still someone who rests on his physique and toughness as seen in recent films like Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon. Wahlberg rarely does “vulnerable”, and that’s a problem for the character of Evan who needs to have an awakening into a world that basically selects him as the Chosen One."

Infinite is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Mark Wahlberg and Antoine Fuqua.

