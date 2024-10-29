Mark Wahlberg has already been busy this year between his work on The Union (Halle Berry) and Arthur the King (Simu Liu), but just a few years ago he teamed up with a Venom: The Last Dance star for a maligned sci-fi flick that’s become a major streaming hit. Wahlberg stars alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in Infinite, an action thriller that follows a man who discovers his hallucinations are visions from his past lives. Infinite is a Paramount+ Original movie that recently began streaming on Prime Video and jumped to the #2 spot behind only Canary Black, the Prime Video original action flick starring Kate Beckinsale and the late Ray Stevenson. Infinite also stars Dylan O’Brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, and Toby Jones and sits at a 17% score from critics and a 34% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ian Shorr and Todd Stein wrote the screenplay for Infinite, which was adapted from the novel The Reincarnation Papers by author D. Eric Maikranz. Shorr is best known for his work on Splinter, the 2008 body horror film starring Shea Whigham and Charles Baker, and Stein is famous for writing 2:22, the romantic sci-fi thriller starring Michiel Huisman and Teresa Palmer. Antoine Fuqua directed Infinite, and he’s best known for his work with Denzel Washington in The Equalizer franchise, and also for directing Will Smith in Emancipation. Fuqua also directed the 2001 Denzel Washington classic Training Day, which sees the two-time Oscar-winner team up with Ethan Hawke. Fuqua has also been tapped to direct Michael, the upcoming biopic detailing the life of Michael Jackson, which is due in theaters on April 18, 2025.

What Is Next for Mark Wahlberg?

Wahlberg will next star in Play Dirty, an upcoming crime thriller from director Shane Black. Dermot Mulroney, LaKeith Stanfield, Keegan Michael-Key, and Chukwudi Iwuji have all been tapped for roles in the film. He will also topline Balls Up alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Daniela Melchior, and Molly Shannon, which comes from Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film is described as an action comedy following two fired marketing executives who drunkenly attend a soccer match that leads to them being fugitives hunted across the entire country.

watch Infinite on Prime Video.

