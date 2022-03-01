Unlike the first two months of 2022, March looks to be the first crowded month for big film releases, but one of the smaller projects coming out this month is Infinite Storm, starring Naomi Watts and directed by Małgorzata Szumowska. The film, based on Ty Gagne’s article “High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue”, just received a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release on March 25th.

The story follows Pam (Watts), an experienced hiker climbing Mt. Washington who turns back before she can reach the summit after noticing a massive blizzard approaching. But, when she encounters a lone stranger on her way back down, she takes it upon herself to get the both of them to safety before they are trapped by the storm permanently. The trailer sets the stage for that chilling descent with texts over the mountain backdrop telling the audience that Mount Washington in New Hampshire has had the fastest recorded wind gust of 221 miles an hour.

The footage follows Pam getting ready to make her journey up the mountain, and we see that she is going up alone, which has Denis O’Hare’s character, who looks to be playing some kind of local shopkeeper, concerned. Pam jokes to him that climbing the mountain is cheaper than therapy, and she starts her journey from there.

We see various different scenes of Pam climbing the mountain as the wind is slowly starting to pick up. A giant storm cloud forms and Pam turns back as the storm gets too big for her liking, and it is here where the meat of the story really kicks in, as on her way down the mountain she runs into a man (Billy Howle) on the edge of a cliff side, presumably accepting his own morbid fate. Pam calls the man John as he is unable to speak due to the frigid weather, and helps the man down the mountain in an attempt to save his life.

However, it is not that easy as John does not think they can make it down the mountain as the reality of their deadly situation becomes very apparent. The final part of the trailer shows more scenes of frightening chills as we see things like Pam falling in a hole and John falling into a freezing river in the dead of night. We also see glimpses of Pam’s home life cut between all the frozen terror hinting at a daughter who may or may not be alive in the present day of this story.

Infinite Storm, from the trailer alone, looks to be a ruthless survival thriller that will have audiences clinging to the edge of their seat while also showcasing the unbelievable strength of the human spirit. Bleecker Street Films has made a name for themselves with smaller scale, but emotionally huge stories about the various facets of humanity with critically acclaimed films like Logan Lucky, Mass, Colette, and the underrated Teen Spirit. This anxiety induced thriller looks to be more of the same from their high quality studio and Szumowska's direction looks to be both hauntingly chilling and vividly inspiring. Given that this is based on a true story, that alone should be enough to get audiences to go to their local cinemas to see this humanly driven tale.

Infinite Storm comes to theaters on March 25. Check out the full trailer down below:

