Naomi Watts gives one of the best performances of 2022 so far in the gripping survival film Infinite Storm (which is now streaming on Paramount+ and Showtime). She stars as Pam Bales, a New Hampshire hiker who enjoys venturing into the wilderness and exploring the natural environment. During a particularly chilly autumn day, Bales takes a trip down her regular route on the Mt. Washington’s Jewell Trail, but decides to turn back because of the severe weather. However, she discovers something that forces her to stay behind as the storm rages on.

What Is 'Infinite Storm' About?

Bales finds a slightly conscious man she names John (Bill Howle), who seemingly has lost his way in the middle of the forest. She attempts to nurse him back to health and guide him to safety, but realizes that John had no intentions of coming home. He had planned to end his life. Bales must convince John that his life is worth fighting for. She tries to find a way home and the weather gets more severe.

Polish filmmakers Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert craft a thrilling look at the dangers of the hiking experience, but viewers may be surprised by the sensitive emotional relationship between the two central characters. The film has powerful themes of sacrifice, survival, and loneliness, and the story is quite moving. Amazingly, this inspirational tale of heroism is based on a true story.

What Is Pam Bales' Real Life Story?

Pam Bales was a nurse and mountain guide who was experienced taking solitary hikes near her home in New Hampshire. As the film depicts, Bales had already been down the Jewell Trail countless times, but during a 2010 expedition she brought all her safety supplies just in case things took a turn. Although the fair October weather seemed fairly regular at the beginning of her hike, the temperature unexpectedly began to rapidly drop, and the winds picked up to 140 kph.

When she decided to turn back, Bales came across an unresponsive man who was perched outside the Great Gulf. After applying heat pads and lending him the spare clothes she had packed, Bales decided to call him John. As she began recounting her steps and descended the mountain with John in tow, Bales discovered what the mysterious man’s intentions were. They returned to John’s car after spending six hours in the potentially lethal storm. They spoke only briefly afterwards; after Bales asked him why he didn't pack extra clothes, John suddenly drove away.

Reader’s Digest journalist Ty Gagne chronicled Bales’ story in his 2019 article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue. Gagne recounted the minutia of Bales’ journey, and explored how she was affected by her relationship with John in the months that followed. Screenwriter Josh Rollins adapted the original detailed article into the screenplay for Infinite Storm.Bales spent several months healing before the president of her Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team organization received an anonymous letter from John, who chose to keep himself unnamed. He thanked Bales and the organization for their part in changing his life.

“On Sunday, 17 October, I went up my favorite trail, Jewell, to end my life,” he stated, recounting how Bales had discovered him. “The entire time she treated me with compassion, authority, confidence, and the impression that I mattered. With all that has been going wrong in my life, I didn’t matter to me, but I did to Pam. She probably thought I was the stupidest hiker dressed like I was, but I was never put down in any way—chewed out, yes, in a kind way. Maybe I wasn’t meant to die yet. I somehow still mattered in life.”

Naomi Watts Included Pam Bales in Press Tour Appearances

Paying respect to the true story was important to Watts, who did some press conferences for the film alongside the real Bales. Watts said that Bales was “just deeply compassionate and understands what suffering and loneliness and pain is.” Although Bales noted that she was not super familiar with Watts’ screen work, she was pleased with the way the project came together.

As the closing title cards of Infinite Storm reveal, Bales was very moved by her experience, and committed herself to celebrating the precious time that she had. She later raised four children, and left New Hampshire to do volunteer work across the nation in various national parks. Despite the harrowing experiences that she endured, Bales emerged from the situation with a newfound resilience. The film honors this theme with Watts’ sensational performance, which is one of her strongest in recent years.

'Infinite Storm' Is Poignant in Its Ambiguity

There’s little that the film shares about the backstories of either Pam or the man she’s saved, but it’s clear that they were both irrevocably changed by their encounter with each other. Bales is someone who is able to find the beauty in the “infinite storm” that is life. Just because things get tumultuous doesn’t mean that she’s willing to give up her journey.

Watts has had a fascinating career arc; although in recent years she’s chosen many genre projects and offbeat independent films, it’s refreshing to see her take on another old-fashioned character drama. Watts was able to shed her movie star qualities to pay respect to a real hero.