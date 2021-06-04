Wahlberg uses the info from his past lives to fight in the action film coming to Paramount+ next week.

Infinite, the new action extravaganza starring Mark Wahlberg, is coming to Paramount+ next week. Ahead of its release, Paramount+ has released the final trailer for the wild new action film.

With Infinite, Wahlberg plays Evan McCauley a man who is known as an “Infinite,” who can recall his past lives, abilities, and knowledge in the present. This final trailer shows plenty of insane action sequences, including a death-defying fight with Dylan O’Brien, Wahlberg climbing onto a moving plane, and a delightfully crazy Jason Mantzoukas.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: First ‘Infinite’ Trailer Shows Mark Wahlberg Living Past Lives and Having Indoor Car Chases

Infinite also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor - who wants to destroy all of humanity - as well as Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Infinite is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who most recently directed 2018’s The Equalizer 2, and also has The Guilty coming out this year for Netflix, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Bill Burr.

Infinite comes to Paramount+ on June 10. Check out the final trailer and synopsis below.

For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

KEEP READING: First 'Uncharted' Footage Quickly Teases Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Sony's Video Game Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Y: The Last Man’ Release Date Revealed, Other FX Shows Receive Premiere Dates FX also announced summer dates for the return of 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'Archer,' 'American Horror Story' and more.

Read Next