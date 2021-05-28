Infinite, Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming science-fiction action film starring Mark Wahlberg, has just received its first trailer. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ starting June 10. Infinite is written by Ian Shore and based on the novel The Reincarnation Papers by D. Eric Maikranz. The film follows Evan McCauley, a man who starts to realize what he thought were merely hallucinations are actually memories of a past life. The first trailer of Infinite depicts an action-packed, mind-bending thriller full of frenetic action sequences, trippy visuals, and an indoor car chase.

The movie was initially set to be released theatrically on August 7, 2020, but was pulled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for a theatrical release on May 28, 2021, but was pulled from that release date as well to avoid competition with A Quiet Place Part II. After being given a third scheduled release date of September 24, 2021, Paramount decided to pull the film from theatrical release indefinitely, before the announcement was made that it would premiere on Paramount+ in June.

On top of Wahlberg, Infinite features a top-tier supporting cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Toby Jones (The Hunger Games), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Dylan O'Brien (Love and Monsters), Sophie Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Rupert Friend (Separation). Infinite is just one of three major upcoming releases from Mark Wahlberg, including Joe Bell, a biographical film about bullying awareness that will be released theatrically this July, and the video game adaptation Uncharted is scheduled to be released in February of 2022.

Paramount+ is a vastly growing streaming service, so it seems like this decision may garner Infinite more of an audience than it would have if it went for the conventional nationwide theatrical release. Infinite comes to Paramount+ on June 10. Check out the trailer below.

