The film stars Mia Goth, who can currently be seen on the big screen in A24's 'Pearl'.

Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.

The film's distributor, Neon, is reportedly already planning to appeal the rating to the C.A.R.A. Appeals Board. The MPAA seems to be assigning the dreaded NC-17 rating more frequently as of late, slapping Netflix's biopic Blonde with the controversial rating for some sexual content. Netflix does not seem to be planning to appeal Blonde's rating.

Cronenberg wrote and directed Infinity Pool. Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Noah Segal, Christina Piovesan, and Rob Cotterill serve as the film's producers. Skarsgård acts as an executive producer on the film in addition to starring. The movie began production in Croatia back in September 2021 before concluding in Hungary. Infinity Pool is an international co-production between Canada, Hungary, and France.

Both lead actors in the film are in the middle of great moments of star power in their careers. Goth just appeared in Ti West's X before headlining the prequel to that film, Pearl, which was just released theatrically by A24 this past weekend. Pearl is not doing quite as well commercially as X, but it is receiving high critical praise, especially for Goth's portrayal of the title character. Goth will also be back for the confirmed third film in the X franchise, Maxxxine, and will also star in the upcoming movie Sweet Dreams.

Skarsgård just starred in this year's Viking epic The Northman, and his performance received positive reviews. Skarsgård is known for starring in the films The Legend of Tarzan and Godzilla vs. Kong as well as the shows True Blood and Big Little Lies, and is next set to star in the films The Tiger and Eric Larue.

Infinity Pool does not currently have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.