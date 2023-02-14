Infinity Pool is one twisted tale that keeps on giving. Directed by Brandon Cronenberg from his own script, the movie is the perfect horror viewing for fans of gore and psychedelia. While the story itself is the stuff of nightmares, actor Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård’s performances take the thrill to another level. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, the director speaks about the underlying themes of the feature and reveals a new image.

The image sees Goth cradling an almost broken Skarsgård who has blood on his hands. The movie follows James a struggling writer who meets Gabi on his dreamy island vacation with his unappreciative fiancée. However, it's not the love story you'd expect. As Cronenberg explains about James, “It’s making fun of a certain kind of male insecurity – ultimately, that’s a lot of that character.” He further explains James’ relationship with Gabi, “I think the process that she enjoys, and that he then enjoys, and the kinkiness to their dynamic, is partly this idea of tearing him down to the point of being reborn and being a child. She’s almost birthing him, or birthing this new self.”

When James reaches the island, he discovers unusual truths about their justice system that fascinates him to the core but not as much as Gabi does. Infinity Pool deals with extremely dark themes of identity, body horror involving cloning, and an orgy scene that will be burnt into your mind for a very long time. The director reveals he wanted to work with Goth for years, because “she sears through the screen.” Noting further about her casting, “She’s always stealing the scene, never making a boring choice. My completely simplistic and kind of stupid casting process is that you just find an actor who has whatever that difficult-to-articulate brilliant thing is, and you plug them into a role and let them kind of redefine that role for you.”

Image via Neon

The Cast Elevated 'Infinity Pool'

While Goth’s Gabi is easily among the most twisted villains in the horror genre, Skarsgård’s James has this almost naive but vile quality to him. The director says, “He has this look and the charisma to be a studio actor but actually, he’s way more interesting than that.” Further, noting, “He loves to push himself to extremes. And so to have these two actors who like to go that far, and are fearless in that way, was completely delightful.” Certainly, both Goth and Skarsgård elevated the feature with their power-packed yet sensitive performances.

Infinity Pool is available on VOD and is still in select theaters. You can check out the new image below: