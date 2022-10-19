After originally receiving the dreaded NC-17 rating from the MPAA for its graphic violence and sexual content, Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool has managed to tone it down enough to avoid the blockbuster death sentence. Upon some re-edits and an appeal from NEON as previously reported, the film narrowly escaped with an R rating, avoiding the same fate as Netflix's Blonde earlier this year. This means everyone, provided a parental guardian is present, will be allowed to partake in the gory film that'll likely push the boundaries of what's possible with its new rating.

The film still rates highly in "graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and some language," but unless we eventually get an unrated cut, there's no telling what scenes were left on the cutting room floor. The son of horror icon David Cronenberg, Brandon Cronenberg is no stranger to gory and downright disturbing concepts with his most recent film, Possessor, being just as bloody as it was deeply bleak.

Infinity Pool looks to continue Cronenberg's streak of sci-fi horror hits, telling the story of rich couple James and Em reveling in their young love on vacation at an idyllic resort. Rather than simply enjoying the beaches and tours of the island, however, they lust for something more exciting, and much more dangerous, beyond the hotel's gates. Cronenberg will be working with two stars at the height of their powers too with Mia Goth coming in fresh off of Ti West's X and Pearl and Alexander Skarsgård having recently starred in Robert Eggers's Viking epic The Northman.

Image via HBO

Joining the two stars in Cronenberg's latest are Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill. In addition to starring, Skarsgård will also take on executive production duties, marking the first time he's ever served in that capacity for a film. Other executive producers will include Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Emily Thomas for NEON, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie for Celluloid Dreams. The writer-director is also joined by Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Noah Segal, Christina Piovesan, and Rob Cotterill who all serve as producers with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn at Hero Squared and Anita Juka at 4 Film co-producing.

Infinity Pool was an international co-production between Canada, Hungary, and France through NEON and Topic Films. Work on the film began in Croatia back in September 2021 before wrapping earlier this year in Hungary.