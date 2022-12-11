Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (Possessor), Infinity Pool will have its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January. The film will then have its theatrical release later that month, on January 27th, distributed by Neon and Topic Studios. Michael Bloom (Leave No Trace) executive produces Infinity Pool along with Jeff Deutchman (Crimes of the Future), Ryan Heller (The Climb), and Mariah Zuckerman (The Mauritanian), all of whom previously worked together as producers on the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.

Additionally, lead actor Alexander Skarsgård is credited as an executive producer, as well as Emily Thomas, Hengameh Panahi (Bone Tomahawk), Charlotte Mickie (Funny Games), and Emily Kulasa.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Cronenberg’s latest science fiction thriller before the January release!

Image via NEON

What Is Infinity Pool About?

The movie follows a wealthy couple, James and Em Foster, on a getaway vacation at a remote island resort. As an author, James sought inspiration for his second book but inadvertently stumbled upon another couple at the resort who are big fans of his first book. They invite James and Em on a day-trip excursion outside the resort, which he agrees to, but Em is reluctant.

After a tragic accident, James is woken up by officers pounding on his door with a warrant for his arrest. He is told that crimes committed there are punishable by death, a sentence he can only avoid by paying “a large sum of money.” With no other apparent option, James agrees to pay for a procedure that will create a lifelike clone of his body. The clone will take his place during his sentenced execution. If you’ve seen Christopher Nolan’s 2006 film, The Prestige, you’ll see where the ethical lines begin to get blurred here.

What seems like a relaxing vacation quickly turns into a nightmare as the Fosters are swept into a world of over-indulgence, exploitation, and straight-up sadism.

Is There a Trailer for Infinity Pool?

Yes, there is! The trailer was just released on December 8th and has already amassed over 75k views on YouTube. You can watch it below!

Who’s in the Cast of Infinity Pool?

Image via NEON

James Foster is played by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, best known for his television breakout role as Eric Northman in HBO’s True Blood series and most recently, the lead character Amleth in Robert Eggers’ 2022 film, The Northman. Opposite Skarsgård, playing his wife, Em Foster, is Australian actress, Cleopatra Coleman.

Coleman made her acting debut at age 15 in the Australian teen sci-fi television series, Silversun. Since then, she is best known for her role as Rya in Jim Mickle’s 2019 Netflix original film, In the Shadow of the Moon, as well as her portrayal of the character Grace Pell in Hulu’s 2021 drama miniseries, Dopesick.

Mia Goth has been making waves in the horror genre of film lately, with two A24 slashers by director Ti West released in 2022. X and Pearl star, Mia Goth will be taking on the role of Gabi in Infinity Pool. Based on the trailer Gabi seems to be the character that serves as the catalyst for the events that take place in the film. She is seen in the trailer praising James’ work, potentially causing a slight rift between him and his wife, Em.

The English actress is best known for her breakout role in the 2012 film, Nymphomaniac, alongside co-star and on-again-off-again partner, Shia LaBeouf. Since then, her career has flourished with roles in films with equally dark and harrowing plot lines, such as Suspiria (2018), A Cure For Wellness, and Marrowbone.

Jalil Lespert is a French actor and writer/director who will be playing the role of Alban, Gabi’s husband. He is seen in the trailer asking Skarsgård’s character what he does “for money” between book publications. It is not clear whether or not his character is as heavily involved in the underlying schemes of the film’s plot based on the trailer, however, his character is most likely to be found “guilty by association” with Goth’s character, Gabi.

Thomas Kretschmann, best known for his portrayal of the mysterious guide, Karl, in the based-on-true-events Daniel Radcliffe film, Jungle (2017), will be playing a character known as “Thresh.” In the trailer, he appears to be the person who explains the rules, laws, and options to Skarsgård’s character, James. He appears to be a paid official who offers “alternative” options to wealthy foreigners facing a death sentence, but perhaps he is more involved than the trailer gives away.

Canadian actor John Ralston will be playing the role of Dr. Modan. Considering the sci-fi aspect of the film, it is only to be assumed that Dr. Modan is the mastermind behind the new technological advances that are offered to James in Infinity Pool. Similar to Jordan Peele’s 2017 film, Get Out, the brilliant mind(s) behind the controversial and unorthodox scientific advances benefit from these procedures in one way or another. Ralston is best known for his performances in recent films such as the black-comedy horror film Ready Or Not, as well as the Ruth Bader-Ginsberg biopic, On the Basis of Sex.

Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) will be playing a character known as Jennifer. It’s unclear what role she will play in Infinity Pool, but she is listed amongst the top cast. Additionally, Caroline Boulton (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) will also appear as a character called Bex along with Jeff Ricketts (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) playing a character named Charles.

When and Where Did Infinity Pool Film?

Despite being set on the fictional island of La Tolqa, the movie was filmed primarily in the very real location of the luxurious Amadria Park resort in Šibenik, Croatia. The rest of the movie was filmed in Hungary. Production lasted five weeks starting in September 2021 before wrapping the following October with post-production taking place in Canada.

When Does Infinity Pool Come Out?

Image via NEON

Infinity Pool will have its domestic debut during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, which takes place between January 19th to the 29th. After which, it will have its US premiere on January 27th, 2023. It’s unclear whether or not the film will have an exclusive theatrical release or if it will also be available to stream on the same date. Stay tuned here for updates on streaming or theatrical availability!

Just like writer Joe Hill struck out on his own despite living in the shadow that his father, horror-writer Stephen King, both authors have an eerily similar style of storytelling. Brandon Cronenberg is no different in his relationship with his father, writer/director David Cronenberg, who recently released his film, Crimes of the Future, starring Viggo Mortenson, Kristen Stewart, and Léa Seydoux.

What Is Infinity Pool Rated?

Image via NEON

Originally, Infinity Pool was given an NC-17 rating by the MPA, which was then appealed by Neon. The appeal was turned down, resulting in the film being re-edited to achieve an R rating for the US release.