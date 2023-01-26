Collider can exclusively reveal that the official soundtrack from Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool will be released this Friday, January 27, just as the movie hits theaters. We can also share one of the tracks composed by Tim Hecker, temptingly called “Orgy.”

Like his father David Cronenberg before him, Brandon Cronenberg has been making a name for himself as a master of body horror, capable of exciting and disgusting the audiences in equal measure. After Antiviral and Possessor, Infinity Pool promises to be the filmmaker’s most deranged movie yet, as horror queen Mia Goth (X, Pearl) guides us on a surrealist journey filled with crime, rage, and sex. No wonder one of the main tracks of Hecker’s soundtrack is called “Orgy.” But don’t let the name trick you, as the track is just as disturbing as its sexy, fitting perfectly with Infinity Pool’s themes.

A talented electronic musician, Hecker is mainly known for his work with ambient music. Recently, Hecker also composed the entire soundtrack for the BBC series The North Water. With “Orgy,” we can hear Hecker digging deep into his electronic roots to bring Cronenberg’s sci-fi nightmare to life. Commenting on the soundtrack release, Hecker said:

“Working on Infinity Pool involved finding a speculative sonic palette for this imaginary island state. Part of this was working with the film’s director Brandon Cronenberg to develop hybrid vocal synthetic sounds that were confusedly vintage and also possible future dystopian. This manifested also in developing a type of cicada-laden backwoods Baltic banjo that permeates the score.”

What Is Infinity Pool About?

In a future where advanced technology is available, Infinity Pool follows married couple James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) as they vacation in a luxurious resort. Unfortunately, the couple gets involved in a car accident. And due to a policy of zero tolerance for crime, James is sentenced to death. However, since the couple is wealthy, they pay a double to die in James’ place, leaving him alive to do whatever he wants. Protected by the anonymity of an early grave, James is free to explore his most deranged impulses, which will make him join Goth’s gang.

Cronenberg directs Infinity Pool from a script he wrote himself, just like he did with his previous features, Antiviral and Possessor. The movie also stars Jalil Lespert and Amanda Brugel.

After having its world premiere at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival, Infinity Pool is coming to theaters on January 27. Check out the exclusive track, and the full tracklist below:

Infinity Pool Soundtrack

Spiral Walk In the Club Joy Ride An Accident Hit and Run The Arrest Doubling part 1 Doubling part 2 Execution Masquerade Home Invasion Ekki Gate Orgy Abduction Humiliation Shuttle to Nowhere Through the Forest Fever Dream Killing the Dog Consolation The Infinity Pool Here to Stay

