Mia Goth became horror royalty in 2022 with her brilliant performances in both Ti West’s X and Pearl. Even though it’s a new year, Goth isn’t wasting any time instilling fear in moviegoers once again as her new film Infinity Pool releases this Friday. The body horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend to mostly positive reception. Now a new teaser for Infinity Pool further shows off Goth’s next scary performance and Alexander Skarsgård’s descent into cloning madness.

The teaser sees Goth’s Gabi getting close to Skarsgård’s James. It’s a game of “trust” that quickly devolves into a collage of disturbing imagery, including James wearing a dog collar and crawling on all fours. The tagline for the footage also raises the already intense stakes as there are only two options on the murderous table. “Kill you or clone you.” The story of this film follows James and his girlfriend Em (Cleopatra Coleman) on a remote island vacation. However, the vacation quickly goes south when they meet Gabi, who may or may not be a part of a terrifying island cult. This is where the body horror comes in, as James is forced into cloning himself after he seemingly committed a crime. The only punishment for crime on the island is death, which your clone can pay for if you so choose.

From everything seen from the film so far, Infinity Pool looks to be another genre bending masterpiece from Cronenberg. The director brought us the severely underrated 2021 horror gem Possessor that featured similar themes of identity and impersonation. However, while Infinity Pool looks just as visually stunning as Possessor, this particular genre frightfest seems to raise the bar in terms of the filmmaker’s messed up thematic storytelling style. His father is David Cronenberg, best known for The Fly and Scanners, but Brandon has developed a body horror identity all his own.

Image via NEON

​​​​​​​The imagery in Infinity Pool and the cloning process in this film appear to be the stuff of nightmares. Whether it’s the skin mask wearing, cult-like figures all over this film’s marketing campaign or Goth’s unhinged performance, Infinity Pool might be one of the most talked about horror films by the time 2023 ends. While the horror community thought Pearl was the craziest Goth could get, Gabi’s giving that wannabe failed star a run for her money. Gabi’s a straight up no nonsense gun wielding psycho whose laugh has already traumatized horror fans around the world. It’s going to be both exciting and downright terrifying to watch Goth get lost in this dangerous role.

Infinity Pool is releasing in theaters this Friday, January 27. You can view the new teaser and previously released trailer for this haunting film down below.