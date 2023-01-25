Mia Goth and horror have become Hollywood’s new match made in demented heaven. The actress scared audiences last year with her A24 horror hits X and Pearl. However, her latest film Infinity Pool looks to be her darkest role to date. The Brandon Cronenberg-directed body horror thriller releases in theaters this Friday. The marketing thus far has focused on Cronenberg’s frighteningly surreal visuals and Goth’s descent into gleeful madness. To build even more anticipation for the release, the latest teaser for Infinity Pool expands upon those scary aspects.

The 30-second teaser sees Alexander Skarsgård’s James and his girlfriend Em (Cleopatra Coleman) in an eerie conversation about their “double” being ready and that “they” are waiting for them. This then sets the trailer into a rapid-fire of creepy imagery that sees James’ clone gasping for air in a pool of goo, Goth’s Gabi getting intimate with a version of James, and various cult-like scenes involving masks and dancing. What adds to this trailer’s anxiety factor is almost every shot is slowly turning to the left. That’s a big indication that this film is going to turn the audience off its axis.

Infinity Pool looks to delve deep into the idea of cloning and the sense of identity. This ethical horror conundrum follows James and Em who are on a remote island vacation. All is well until they meet Gabi who is a part of this underground cult organization. The ill-fated couple is involved in an accident and the only punishment for crimes on the island is death. However, there’s one way to get out of it—clone yourself and have your double pay for your crimes instead. From the wild trailers, it appears that James and Em were set up by Gabi whose cult most likely runs the whole cloning operation on the island.

Whatever the case may be, Infinity Pool is going to be another visually intense film from Cronenberg. Each shot of this film looks like a creepy melting watercolor painting brought to disturbing life by both the director's killer atmospheric style and Goth’s satisfying unhinged performance. Goth isn’t wasting any time in 2023 scaring the heck out of horror fans with every laugh, facial twitch, and line of dialogue being the stuff of nightmares. Cronenberg’s Possessor was extremely underrated when it was released in 2021. However, the director is finally getting the recognition he deserves with Infinity Pool.

Infinity Pool releases in theaters this Friday, January 27. The film currently holds a strong 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. You can view the new hellish teaser down below.