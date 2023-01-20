There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.

The new teaser sees Goth’s Gabi sending Skarsgård’s James down a disturbing rabbit hole of unsettling imagery full of seduction, distorted neon color work, and creepy cult-like initiations. The story of the film follows James as he goes on vacation to a remote island with his girlfriend Em, played by Cleopatra Coleman. However, it quickly goes south when they meet Gabi, who’s a part of a shady organization on the island. After the ill-fated couple get into an accident and face the death penalty, their only option if they want to live is to clone themselves and have their creations be punished for the crimes.

From the full trailer and this new teaser, it appears that James is drugged and set up by Gabi before being forced to play her sick game. This involves becoming a part of their skin mask wearing, crime loving community and Cronenberg’s signature body horror. The more we see of this film’s unique brand of nightmare fuel and intense atmosphere, the more hauntingly alluring it becomes.

Image via NEON

Cronenberg already has a brilliantly twisted mind, but when you pair his work with Goth’s insanely committed style, the sky’s the limit for how horrific Infinity Pool can truly be. The Cronenbergs have made a name for themselves in the body horror genre, with Brandon’s father David Cronenberg being best known for Scanners and The Fly. Brandon continued his father’s genre legacy with the severely underrated 2021 film Possessor, a deeply disturbing horror thriller centered around the ethics of impersonation and the scary true meaning of identity. Infinity Pool looks to be applying these same core themes into a much darker and emotionally desperate/deranged story. With Goth coming off the critically acclaimed X and Pearl and Skarsgård’s performance in The Northman being one of the most intimately brutal of last year, Infinity Pool is going to be one must see wild ride for horror fans.

Infinity Pool terrifies its way into theaters on January 27, 2023. Tickets are on sale now, and you can watch the new teaser, along with the film’s previous trailer, down below.