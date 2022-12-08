The first trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is here, revealing another twisted tale conjured by the son of horror legend David Cronenberg. The movie follows a vacationing couple dragged into a spiral of violence and hedonism.

The trailer introduces us to James (Alexander Skarsgård), a one-hit writer struggling to finish his second book. James is married to Em (Cleopatra Coleman), a wealthy woman who supports her husband while he looks for inspiration. Infinity Pool begins when the couple decides to take one day of vacation in a paradisiac resort. Everything goes well until James accidentally hits a man with his car, a crime that gives him a death sentence. To escape this dire situation alive, James pays an absurd amount of money to send a double of himself to be executed. That already sounds like the perfect setting for a bloody and tense horror film, but Infinity Pool is actually just starting.

After condemning another person who looks just like him to death, James finds a new purpose in his life. Since he officially died, he can do whatever he wants without worrying about consequences. The trailer reveals Mia Goth will guide him into a journey filled with blood, lust, and abuse, and James spirals down and loses every sense of what it means to be human. In 2022 alone, Goth enchanted horror fans with Scream, X, and Pearl. The Infinity Pool trailer teases she's playing a new shade of deranged in the movie, which is reason enough for horror fiends to check this one out as soon as they can.

The Infinity Pool trailer also focuses on disturbing images, teasing the audience that will be forced to face madness together with James. It’s no wonder the movie was initially rated NC-17 until Cronenberg re-edited it to get the coveted R rating. That means anyone under 17 can still watch it in theaters, provided a legal guardian accompanies them. While that will surely help Infinity Pool’s box office run, the trailer proves it might be best to leave teenagers at home when watching this one.

When Will ‘Infinity Pool’ Be Available?

Cronenberg directs Infinity Pool from a script he wrote himself, just like he did with his previous features, Antiviral and Possessor. The movie also stars Jalil Lespert and Amanda Brugel.

Infinity Pool is coming to theaters on January 27, right after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Check out the new trailer and the movie’s synopsis below.