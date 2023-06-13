If there’s any genre thriving in 2023 it’s horror. Not only did franchises like Scream and Evil Dead get great new squeals, there has been plenty of original horror that have traumatized moviegoers. This year there has been no better example than Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård. This nightmarish body horror vacation from hell released in theaters in January and on Blu-ray in April, but now the film is getting a stylish new steelbook that’ll have you drowning in a pool of your own blood.

What’s Infinity Pool About?

Infinity Pool follows a young couple named James (Skarsgård) and Em Foster (Cleopatra Coleman) as they go on an extravagant island vacation. James is a struggling writer trying to find inspiration for his next book, but when he meets an obsessed fan named Gabi (Goth), the author’s life gets thrown upside down. This spiral leads James and his new-found “friends” to get into an accident. Things get even more weird as he’s forced to clone himself or pay for his crimes with his life. Unlike the original Blu-ray release, the steelbook uses the film’s theatrical poster art which sees Skarsgård and Goth swimming in a pool of goo that appears almost blood-like. This is the same mysterious goo that’s used for the horrific cloning process in Infinity Pool. Both on the poster and in the film itself, this is such a haunting image that doesn’t even begin to describe the unique bizarreness at the heart of this dark tragedy.

The special features for this updated Blu-ray release include a making-of featurette, commentary track from Cronenberg, cinematographer Karim Hussain, and producer Rob Cotterill, behind-the-scenes FX footage, camera test, a photo gallery and much more. Most of these bonuses are new to this particular Blu-ray and this is the only way you can get the "Uncut” version of the film on physical media.

Image via NEON

RELATED: Brandon Cronenberg Is Hosting Three Uncut Screenings of 'Infinity Pool' and 'Possessor'

Mia Goth: A Modern Horror Icon

While films like X, Pearl, and Suspiria have made Goth a modern scream queen and horror royalty, Infinity Pool's by far the best performance of her career. From the way she speaks to the way she unpredictably moves from scene to scene with haunting ease, she’ll scare the ever living daylights out of you. There’s one bus scene in particular where Goth just becomes so unhinged and starts maniacally laughing, that you’ll just want to crawl into a fear induced ball. It’s dreadful moments like that that’ll make Infinity Pool go down as one of the most memorable experiences in modern horror history. This is even before you get to the body horror of it all, the themes of corruption and class, and Cronenberg’s hypnotizing direction. Just like his legendary father, Cronenberg has become a master of the body horror genre and Infinity Pool has some of the director’s most grotesque imagery to date. However, it’s Goth who steals the show here with one unforgettably insane performance that will be analyzed for years to come.

When Does Infinity Pool’s Steelbook Release?

Infinity Pool’s new Blu-ray steelbook is releasing on August 29, 2023, for $23.99. You can pre-order your copy on Amazon now and the trailer can be viewed down below.