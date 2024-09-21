While some may consider the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a rough spot at the moment (even though it's provided gems like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wakanda Forever and Spider-Man: No Way Home), there's no denying that The Infinity Saga was 100% the golden age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios was throwing gems on the screen left and right, and while it did have some misses, as any franchise does, the ratio of good to bad was easily 9/10.

The most beloved on-screen Marvel heroes were established in The Infinity Saga, to the point where not only could it be considered the golden age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but of superhero films as a whole. Whether fans get to see their favorite superhero team facing aliens in New York or a hilarious yet emotional space opera with a talking raccoon, this epic saga has so much worth returning to. These are the most rewatchable movies in the MCU's Infinity Saga, which both hardcore fans and casual viewers can enjoy over and over again.

10 'Ant-Man' (2015)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Say what you want about Peyton Reed (thanks mostly to Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), but the first Ant-Man film is a ton of fun. Many attribute that to the fact that much of the success has leftovers from when the legendary Edgar Wright was helming the film. Still, Ant-Man has a lot worth coming back for.

The most obvious factor is that it's a really funny movie. Performances from Paul Rudd and Michael Peña opened up the doors for some hilarious moments, and the distinctive, quirky humor sure helped the formula. But the most iconic piece of the film is the stunning and refreshing action that makes the most out of the titular character's gimmick. Thanks to the hero's ability to shrink to the size of an ant, the action scenes are original, engaging, and a large reason to give the film a rewatch.

9 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Upon release, Black Panther took over the planet, breaking boundaries not only in the superhero genre but in cinema in general. The cast and crew were one of the most diverse in cinema at the time, amplifying Black voices by creating something spectacular. Ryan Coogler, who got his start with spectacular films like Fruitvale Station and Creed, showed off his true blockbuster prowess here, cementing his name in the cinema space forever.

There is so much to return to in Black Panther, be it Michael B. Jordan's all-time great villain, Killmonger, or the wholly original, stunning visuals that bring Wakanda to life. Performances, not just by Chadwick Boseman and Jordan, are phenomenal all across the board, as is the production design, score, and screenplay. Black Panther is endlessly rewatchable because one can discover new details every time, a testament to its intricate worldbuilding.

8 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Directed by Jon Watts

There's a reason that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is among the best characters in the MCU (his films are also some of the highest-grossing Spider-Man projects, too). Marvel Studios took the character back to high school and kept him there, making his growing pains a central plot point to his debut solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After his wonderful introduction in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming had a lot to live up to when it came to portraying the wall-crawler. Thankfully, with the inclusion of characters like the Vulture (Michael Keaton), this flick became incredibly enjoyable. The down-to-earth high school vibe and tone make for a very compelling journey about looking out for the little guy. This approach was and still is super refreshing when surrounded by films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the entire world is typically at stake. Spider-Man: Homecoming is entertaining while still being heartfelt, which makes it just a joy to return to.

7 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

The "Civil War" storyline is one of the most important, impactful and monumental from the Marvel comic books. So, when it was announced that the third film in the Captain America franchise would be adapting it, pinning the characters fans had come to know and love against each other, hopes were high. While the second film in the trilogy could never be topped, Captain America: Civil War didn't try to; instead, it took a great direction with its story, even if it strayed pretty far from the comic storyline.

Everybody loves to see superheroes fight each other. It's like playing with action figures as a little kid or growing up on internet forums and debating which hero would win in a fight. That enduring premise was one of the biggest appeals of the Civil War storyline. Not only was it thrilling to see these superheroes go head-to-head, but emotional, too. It hurt to see them fight each other, and the same can be said in the films. Captain America: Civil War is worth returning to for the thrills, but it tugs on heartstrings as well.

6 'Thor Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Alright, if one is being honest, the Thor franchise has always struggled. Its first film was vastly underrated, the second film was forgettable, and the fourth film was a huge letdown. But there's a gem in there that everyone unanimously loves: Thor Ragnarok. If everyone is being honest, the film borderline saved Thor (Chris Hemsworth), as many worried he'd soon be sidelined in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to his franchise's performance. How did it save Thor? Simply by being an astoundingly good film.

Taika Waititi took the franchise and pivoted it in a whole new direction, turning it more towards comedy. The New Zealand director used this new tone to make the emotional beats of the film hit even stronger than they could have before. The comedy also helped people connect with Thor a lot more than they did previously. It's also just a joy to see Thor at his full potential and being the badass that everyone knows he is, making Thor Ragnarok a joy that's incredibly rewatchable.

5 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

The action-packed, high-stakes and heart-wrenching finale of The Infinity Saga was one of the biggest moments in superhero film history. The entire planet came together, flocking to theaters to see these characters finally get the justice they deserve and defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). Avengers: Endgame was so popular that, as of the current date, it is the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Without feeling rushed or overstuffed, Avengers: Endgame weaves over ten years of storylines together and culminates them all into one final journey to save half of the universe. But even while being an explosive finale, it still takes time to slow down and pay tribute to the journey up until this point, giving the original six Avengers their sendoff or character arc conclusion. Not to mention, the final battle is one of the greatest in superhero cinema, making Avengers: Endgame a no-brainer for fans to rewatch when they miss that MCU nostalgia.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

While Avengers: Endgame may be good, it's arguable that Avengers: Infinity War is the best of the team's movies. It's excellently paced and the stakes may be some of, if not the highest, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At its core, it's a war film and executes itself perfectly. It somehow manages to be a film about Thanos at its core while bringing the previous ten years of stories together. Infinity War is fast-paced and action-packed but emotionally compelling, just like its follow-up.

It mainly follows three stories — Thanos, Captain America (Chris Evans) and his team on Wakanda, and Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) adventure with the Guardians on Titan, while not feeling stuffed to the brim. How did Joe Russo and Anthony Russo weave all these stories together the way they did? No one really knows, but they did it almost perfectly, making it one of the most thrilling MCU movies that lends itself to a rewatch better than many of the saga's other efforts.