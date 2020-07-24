Exclusive: ‘Infinity Train’ Book 3 Trailer Reveals a Whole New World on HBO Max
Infinity Train returns on 8/13 with Book 3 only on HBO Max.
All aboard, Infinity Train fans! Our exclusive reveal of the Book 3 trailer is right here!
HBO Max is bringing viewers the third season of Infinity Train with an exclusive premiere on the streaming platform this summer. The series first season, Book 1, tells the story of a precocious young girl named Tulip on a mystery adventure that finds her on a train full of infinite worlds going against all odds to find her way back home. The second installment, aptly titled Book 2, follows Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world. Themes of identity, friendship and peer pressure arise while she and new friend Jesse, find themselves on the run.
In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train? Find out on HBO Max starting August 13th!
Owen Dennis, series creator, said:
“I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride.”
Billy Wee, SVP Original Animation, HBO Max, had this to say:
“Infinity Train takes us on a mystery adventure of resolution and growth that we love to experience. We are thrilled to work on this project with Owen to continue this fantastical journey and tell a classic story about inner-strength and determination in a new and exciting way.”
Infinity Train was created by Owen Dennis (Regular Show) and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Books 1 and 2 of the animated series are now streaming on HBO Max. Keep an eye out for Book 3 this August 13th!
