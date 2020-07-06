‘Infinity Train’ Anthology Series Moves from Cartoon Network to HBO Max for Season 3

Infinity Train, Cartoon Network’s heady, for-families anthology series, is making a jump for season 3. Later this summer, the new collection of episodes will air exclusively on HBO Max. All aboard!

Created by Owen Dennis, a veteran of similarly beloved oddball animated series Regular Show, Infinity Train was initially announced as a miniseries and many saw it as Cartoon Network’s spiritual successor to their outstanding Over the Garden Wall. But it soon became clear that this would be an ongoing project, with each season taking on a different vibe (with the seasons referred to as “books”) but still taking place on a fantastical, futuristic mystery-filled train. (In a way, Infinity Train is like Snowpiercer meets Gravity Falls.) The art style is clean and beautiful and the action is backed by a killer synth-y score by indie electronic musicians Chrome Canyon. Infinity Train, beyond its fun concept, is notable too for delving into melancholic, genuinely emotional material that is surprising and enriches the entire enterprise. It’s just grand.

“I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride,” Dennis said in an official statement.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?” Sounds pretty great to us!

Currently, the first two seasons of Infinity Train are available on HBO Max. While without a firm date, the “this summer” commitment means that we will undoubtedly be getting more Infinity Train goodness very, very soon.