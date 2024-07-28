The Big Picture Madison's experience in Influencer highlights the dangers of losing oneself in the digital world, leading to inauthenticity and disconnection.

The film introduces an intelligent, terrifying villain in Cassandra Naud's CW who uses social media knowledge to manipulate and harm influencers, revealing the dark side of online platforms.

Influencer serves as a brutal dissection of digital culture, showcasing how public perception can be twisted to destroy lives, urging viewers to reflect on social media's impact.

In a society where so much of our daily interactions now happen online, it's understandable why countless horror movies have tried to investigate the darker side of social media. Whether it be surreal critiques of "wellness" like Sissy or terrifying investigations into the deepest corners of the internet like Unfriended: Dark Web, many films use their scares to de-mystify what has become one of the world's biggest industries — and its horrific possibilities. These all succeed to varying degrees, though no film has genuinely captured the unseen sadness of social media and the horrific possibilities of online platforms like 2022's Influencer.

Directed by Kurtis David Harder, this Shudder film focuses on our titular influencer vacationing in Thailand, the online celebrity already growing increasingly disillusioned with her ultra-public life right as she discovers her passport has been stolen, stranding her in an unfamiliar country. It's okay, though, because she meets a person who promises her safety, fun, and an escape from the life she's soured on...which is when the movie introduces one of the most intelligent, terrifying figures horror cinema has ever seen. This character reveals the terrifying things a person with the knowledge and hatred of social media can accomplish, spotlighting how easily public perception can be twisted to completely ruin someone's life. Influencer is a jaw-droppingly brutal dissection of all things digital, and through its villain, ushers in a new kind of horror that genre fans have never seen before.

Madison Isn't Too Happy Being an 'Influencer'

Before it becomes an outright horror, Influencer portrays the sad realities of a woman who unknowingly gave her life over to everyone else. Superficially, Madison (Emily Tennant) is living the dream; the audience meets the famous influencer as she's vacationing in Thailand, luxuriating in her massive hotel suite and visiting the best sights the country has to offer while documenting all of it extensively on her social media, of course. Immediately, viewers grasp how bitter she's become, the inauthenticity of this entire trip showing in the exceptional actress' dead stares at the beautiful sights around her and in the distressed talks she has with other influencer friends who only seem interested in her account, not her.

This lack of care extends to her boyfriend Ryan (Rory Sape), the man who helped her gain a massive following and organized this entire trip as a couple's getaway — before deciding not to show up. Madison didn't mean to forfeit her every moment to Ryan and her followers, with the movie finding her just as she starts realizing how hollow she's become after turning her entire world into something meant to be viewed, not enjoyed. Social media influencing can be a great profession, but a lack of passion for the job leads to lives like Madison's, ones filled with disingenuous experiences and people who only pretend to care about you.

Things get worse after Madison returns to her room and discovers someone has broken in and stolen her passport, leading to an explosive breakup with Ryan — who thinks she engineered the theft to mess with him — and the young woman finding herself stranded while she waits for another from the American embassy. It's okay, though, because right before the break-in, Madison conveniently made a friend: CW (Cassandra Naud). This mysterious, overwhelmingly cool traveler awes Madison with her free spirit, so she gleefully agrees when CW asks her to join in on various adventures across the country. This is a return to self for the influencer, Madison still posting (never including CW in them, per the woman's request) but feeling unshackled by the burdens that her boyfriend and the commitment to a life she never really wanted have thrust upon her. For the first time in a long time, she is genuinely happy — until CW takes her out to a nondescript island in the middle of the ocean and abandons her.

'Influencer' Takes Social Survival To a Whole New Level

CW's haunting monologue when she succinctly explains to Madison her plans to leave her alone in the middle of the ocean to die by the harsh elements makes it clear: Influencer's villain isn't like any audiences have seen before. After she follows through on this marooning, the focus shifts to CW, viewers learning she's done this to others and that terrifyingly impressive coding skills let her use Photoshop, AI-voice generation, and deep-fake videos to continue posting on behalf of whatever micro-celebrity she's sentenced to death.

CW's portrayal is hauntingly grounded, the film rationalizing every aspect of her expansive plan and clueing audiences in on not only how possible these actions are but how shockingly easily they can be done. CW's expertise, while impressive, is not rare in this modern world, and she's aided greatly by influencers constantly tagging where they're at and where they plan to visit — vital information she uses to "run into them" before stealing their passports and enacting terrifying plans like she did with Madison.

CW is ominous not only in her demeanor but in the terrifying implications she holds for our society so focused on public perception. Naud thrives in the quietly threatening space this character inhabits; the subtle ways CW changes her presentation with each potential victim leaves audiences constantly guessing what she'll do next, making the terrifying moments when she stomps someone's windpipe or uses one social media post to completely destroy another's life that much more shocking. She sees her targets as shallow individuals who have become so wrapped up in their flimsy reputations that they see themselves as above the "common folk" like her. She leaves them on that random island to force them to survive in a way that doesn't rely on the validation of others, reminding them that they are weak and vulnerable like the following masses they've dedicated themselves to "influencing." Her actions speak to a furious insecurity — feelings that are startlingly common nowadays — that drives her to enact such lethally ironic plots against completely unsuspecting influencers who, unfortunately, just happened to show up on her FYP.

'Influencer' Will Make You Want To Delete Your Accounts

While Influencer thrives in its critique of social media culture, it does lose some of its intriguing social commentary by wrapping it in a figure as terrifying as CW. The woman's extremely unnerving presence discredits many of her terrifying beliefs in how flawed this social system is — particularly the ones that lead her to maroon these micro-celebrities on an island. Yet it's Madison who validates every critique this film levies at the industry. The many scenes of her "friends" not caring about her and CW's ability to destabilize someone's life through a few clicks illustrate how easy it is to forget that the users that make up our online landscape are real people. While on very different ends of a deadly spectrum, Madison and CW are both individuals who have lost their humanity, who have let a flawed digital system consume them and drive their every action. Madison's experience reveals how it feels to lose the humanity integral to every person and how empowering it is to free yourself from the constraints of digital perception. In CW's case, it's what happens when someone stops seeing the humanity in others and, in the process, completely loses their own.

