Influencers are all the rage today. With the growing popularity of TikTok (which then filters into both Instagram and Snapchat), going viral on TikTok and putting yourself out there can bring along some big-time success. Of course, it takes work and lots of creativity (and a dash of patience). Still, many of the popular TikTokers have gone on to have record deals, reality television shows, and even moved on to theatrical productions on and off Broadway and screen gigs in Hollywood.

Some top influencers have been in television shows, web series, films, and even streaming service originals. And, as the worldwide web grows, there’ll be many more!

Baby Ariel

Ariel Martin, better known as Baby Ariel, was a star on the app musical.ly (now known as TikTok). She gained for her lip-syncing videos and even started an anti-bullying movement on the app to help teens struggling with harassment and bullying. After garnering millions of fans on the app, she has gone on to appear in kids’ television shows such as Bizaardvark, Henry Danger, and the television film Bixler High Private Eye.

In 2020, she appeared in Disney Channel Original MovieZombies 2 (a sequel toZombies, released in 2018). She played Wynter, a werewolf, and also appeared in Zombies 3 in 2022. She will appear in Oracle, a new horror thriller movie, in the future.

King Bach

Andrew Bachelor, known on the internet as King Bach, grew popular on the famous (and greatly missed) 6-second video app Vine. After gaining over 11.3 million followers on Vine and millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel, he signed with UTA (United Talent Agency).

He’s been cast in various projects, such as Meet the Blacks, The Mindy Project, Black Jesus, The Walking Dead, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, andBlack-ish. His latest film, Legend of the White Dragon, has entered its post-production stage and will release in 2022.

Emily Uribe

Emily Uribe faked it until she made it! The TikTok star gained popularity from her hilarious fake interview videos in which she pretended to be a famous actor being interviewed about recent projects, and sometimes even more (and let’s face it, we’re all guilty of doing this).

Since Uribe’s fame, she’s been invited to numerous movie and television premieres and even was a TikTok correspondent at the Oscars, having the chance to walk the red carpet and chat with the nominees. She's also had multiple (real) interviews with many high-profile magazines and shows/podcasts. She’s signed with an agency and will play Sabina in the Chicken Girls: College Years web series.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is a famous TikToker known for her many dancing videos and her involvement in “The Hype House,” a house with many top TikTokers living together and making videos.

She signed with WME (William Morris Endeavor) in 2020 and starred in the Netflix original film He’s All That, a remake of the 1990s teen comedy film She’s All That. She has a Snapchat series called Addison Rae Goes Home that aired in 2022.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy is most well known for her successful Vine and YouTube accounts, amassing over 7 million followers on Vine and 17 million subscribers on YouTube in total. She was the fastest YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers. In 2016, Koshy starred in the Hulu series Freakish and Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween. She also was involved in YouTube Premium originals, including Escape the Night.

She was on Nickelodeon’s sketch show, All That, on Season 11 in 2020 and was a host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve! In 2021 to help ring in the new year. She will play a recurring role in Disney Channel’sHamster and Gretel, is currently filming a horror film titled Cat Person, and will join Tom Ellisin the cast of Players.

Loren Gray

Loren Gray was an influencer on musical.ly (now TikTok) and had millions of followers on the app as a middle schooler. Since then, she’s spent much of her time focusing on a music career (collaborating with Jason Derulo and Saweetie).

In terms of acting, she has done a few Web Series on Snapchat and IGTV about her life. She’s also been seen in music videos for famous artists like Kim Petras and Taylor Swift.

